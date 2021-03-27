Lucho Acosta scores as Cincinnati down Chicago in preseason

FC Cincinnati clawed back to earn a 2-1 win over Chicago Fire FC on Saturday afternoon, as the Eastern Conference sides met for a preseason clash in Championsgate, Fla.
Calvin Harris, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, poked home the game-winner in the 78th minute. The goal was originally waived off with an offside call, but the head referee overruled his assistant and gave the Wake Forest product his due reward for following up a Brandon Vazquez cross.
Chicago opened a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute through right back Boris Sekulic, who punched home from atop the 18-yard box. Left back Miguel Angel Navarro’s cross bounced out to the Slovakian international, who comfortably finished for an early advantage.
FC Cincinnati’s other goal arrived in the 35th minute through Luciano Acosta, who collected a lofted through ball from Kamohelo Mokotjo before cutting onto his left foot and curling home. Acosta and Brenner, the club’s two marquee offseason signings, both started for head coach Jaap Stam's team. Per the broadcast, Jurgen Locadia was out with a small knock.
FC Cincinnati made near-wholesale changes around the hour mark, with everyone but midfield trialist Kyle Scott coming off. The former US youth international is currently with Newcastle, but hasn’t carved out a first-team role and is looking to land in MLS.
Goals
- 15 – CHI – Boris Sekulic
- 35' – CIN – Luciano Acosta
- 78' – CIN – Calvin Harris
Starting lineups
Chicago Fire FC (4-2-3-1, right to left): Bobby Shuttleworth – Boris Sekulic, Wyatt Omsberg, Jonathan Bornstein, Miguel Angel Navarro – Gaston Gimenez, Johan Kappelhof – Ignacio Aliseda, Luka Stojanovic, Przemyslaw Frankowski – Robert Beric
FC Cincinnati (4-3-3, right to left): Tyton – Joseph-Claude Gyau, Nick Hagglund, Tom Pettersson, Zico Bailey – Kamohelo Mokotjo, Yuya Kubo, Luciano Acosta – Alvaro Barreal, Brenner, Franko Kovacevic