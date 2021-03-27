Lucho Acosta scores as Cincinnati down Chicago in preseason

FC Cincinnati clawed back to earn a 2-1 win over Chicago Fire FC on Saturday afternoon, as the Eastern Conference sides met for a preseason clash in Championsgate, Fla.

Calvin Harris, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, poked home the game-winner in the 78th minute. The goal was originally waived off with an offside call, but the head referee overruled his assistant and gave the Wake Forest product his due reward for following up a Brandon Vazquez cross.