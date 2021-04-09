Fantasy Soccer Advice

2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 30 midfielders

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Fantasy is back and it’s time to start building your squad! We’ll be previewing the top options at each position to give you all the tools you’ll need to field a competitive side ahead of opening weekend April 16-18.

Find the field generals

Midfielders are the glue to every good fantasy team considering they’re generally the most reliable point earners across the board. In addition to goals and assists, midfielders can earn additional points through a variety of actions. Loading up on set piece takers and high-volume passers is a good strategy to get the best of both worlds. Get familiar with the 2021 point scoring system here to maximize your scoring potential.

New kids on the block

Fantasy monsters like Nicolas Lodeiro and Alejandro Pozuelo are back, and there are a number of exciting new players to work with this season. Javier “Chofis” Lopez is expected to pull the strings for San Jose, and Tomas Pochettino was brought in to be a creative force in the Austin FC midfield. With uncertainty surrounding some of the unknowns, it’s worth leaning on the reliable veterans and taking a wait-and-see approach as the newcomers adapt to the league.

Rank
Player
Team
Price
1
Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
$10.5
2
Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
$10.0
3
Carles Gil
NE
$9.5
4
Lewis Morgan
MIA
$9.5
5
Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
$9.0
6
Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
$9.0
7
Diego Valeri
POR
$9.0
8
Nani
ORL
$9.0
9
Chofis
SJ
$9.0
10
Luciano Acosta
CIN
$9.0
11
Pedro Santos
CLB
$9.0
12
Edison Flores
DC
$8.5
13
Sebastian Blanco
POR
$9.0
14
Kevin Molino
CLB
$8.0
15
Eduard Atuesta
LAFC
$9.5
16
Jamiro Monteiro
PHI
$9.0
17
Albert Rusnak
RSL
$8.5
18
Ezequiel Barco
ATL
$8.0
19
Maxi Moralez
NYC
$9.0
20
Rodolfo Pizarro
MIA
$8.5
21
Thomas Pochettino
ATX
$8.5
22
Robin Lod
MIN
$9.0
23
Latif Blessing
LAFC
$8.0
24
Alvaro Medran
CHI
$8.0
25
Chris Mueller
ORL
$7.5
26
Marcelino Moreno
ATL
$8.5
27
Cole Bassett
COL
$7.5
28
Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
$7.5
29
Samuel Grandsir
LA
$7.5
30
Hany Mukhtar
NSH
$8.5
