2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 30 midfielders

MLS Fantasy is back and it’s time to start building your squad! We’ll be previewing the top options at each position to give you all the tools you’ll need to field a competitive side ahead of opening weekend April 16-18.
Find the field generals
Midfielders are the glue to every good fantasy team considering they’re generally the most reliable point earners across the board. In addition to goals and assists, midfielders can earn additional points through a variety of actions. Loading up on set piece takers and high-volume passers is a good strategy to get the best of both worlds. Get familiar with the 2021 point scoring system here to maximize your scoring potential.
New kids on the block
Fantasy monsters like Nicolas Lodeiro and Alejandro Pozuelo are back, and there are a number of exciting new players to work with this season. Javier “Chofis” Lopez is expected to pull the strings for San Jose, and Tomas Pochettino was brought in to be a creative force in the Austin FC midfield. With uncertainty surrounding some of the unknowns, it’s worth leaning on the reliable veterans and taking a wait-and-see approach as the newcomers adapt to the league.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Price
|
1
|
Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
$10.5
|
2
|
Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
$10.0
|
3
|
Carles Gil
|
NE
|
$9.5
|
4
|
Lewis Morgan
|
MIA
|
$9.5
|
5
|
Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
$9.0
|
6
|
Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
$9.0
|
7
|
Diego Valeri
|
POR
|
$9.0
|
8
|
Nani
|
ORL
|
$9.0
|
9
|
Chofis
|
SJ
|
$9.0
|
10
|
Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
$9.0
|
11
|
Pedro Santos
|
CLB
|
$9.0
|
12
|
Edison Flores
|
DC
|
$8.5
|
13
|
Sebastian Blanco
|
POR
|
$9.0
|
14
|
Kevin Molino
|
CLB
|
$8.0
|
15
|
Eduard Atuesta
|
LAFC
|
$9.5
|
16
|
Jamiro Monteiro
|
PHI
|
$9.0
|
17
|
Albert Rusnak
|
RSL
|
$8.5
|
18
|
Ezequiel Barco
|
ATL
|
$8.0
|
19
|
Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
$9.0
|
20
|
Rodolfo Pizarro
|
MIA
|
$8.5
|
21
|
Thomas Pochettino
|
ATX
|
$8.5
|
22
|
Robin Lod
|
MIN
|
$9.0
|
23
|
Latif Blessing
|
LAFC
|
$8.0
|
24
|
Alvaro Medran
|
CHI
|
$8.0
|
25
|
Chris Mueller
|
ORL
|
$7.5
|
26
|
Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
$8.5
|
27
|
Cole Bassett
|
COL
|
$7.5
|
28
|
Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
$7.5
|
29
|
Samuel Grandsir
|
LA
|
$7.5
|
30
|
Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
$8.5