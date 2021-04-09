2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 30 midfielders

MLS Fantasy is back and it’s time to start building your squad! We’ll be previewing the top options at each position to give you all the tools you’ll need to field a competitive side ahead of opening weekend April 16-18.

Find the field generals

Midfielders are the glue to every good fantasy team considering they’re generally the most reliable point earners across the board. In addition to goals and assists, midfielders can earn additional points through a variety of actions. Loading up on set piece takers and high-volume passers is a good strategy to get the best of both worlds. Get familiar with the 2021 point scoring system here to maximize your scoring potential.

New kids on the block