2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 15 goalkeepers

MLS Fantasy is back and it’s time to start building your squad!
We’ll be previewing the top options at each position to give you all the tools you need to field a competitive side ahead of opening weekend April 16-18.
Consistency is key
Goalkeepers serve as the backbone of the defense and they can contribute valuable clean-sheet points for fantasy purposes. In addition to the five-point shutout bonus, goalkeepers collect a point for every three saves and they can add defensive bonus points across multiple categories.
So, how does this help in selecting a goalkeeper? For starters, zeroing in on a consistent defensive unit is key. Joe Willis is a prime example of this after he emerged as a top fantasy option during Nashville SC’s record-setting defensive run in 2020.
Who’s the top No. 1?
Columbus Crew SC return the core of their MLS Cup winning defense, setting Eloy Room up for another strong campaign. There are multiple top options omitted from the preseason rankings due to the uncertainty of what their role will be in 2021.
Last season we saw Dayne St. Clair fill in admirably for usual Minnesota United FC starter Tyler Miller, and it’s still a coin flip with Pablo Sisniega and Kenneth Vermeer between the sticks for LAFC. There are several similar situations worth monitoring as the season plays out, with many of these options emerging as excellent targets in the right matchup.
|
Ranking
|
Player
|
Team
|
Cost
|
1
|
Eloy Room
|
Columbus Crew SC
|
$6.0
|
2
|
Matt Turner
|
New England Revolution
|
$6.0
|
3
|
Andre Blake
|
Philadelphia Union
|
$6.0
|
4
|
Steve Clark
|
Portland Timbers
|
$6.0
|
5
|
Stefan Frei
|
Seattle Sounders
|
$6.0
|
6
|
Joe Willis
|
Nashville SC
|
$6.0
|
7
|
Jimmy Maurer
|
FC Dallas
|
$5.5
|
8
|
Pedro Gallese
|
Orlando City SC
|
$6.0
|
9
|
Tim Melia
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
$6.0
|
10
|
Sean Johnson
|
New York City FC
|
$6.0
|
11
|
Carlos Coronel
|
New York Red Bulls
|
$5.5
|
12
|
Brad Guzan
|
Atlanta United
|
$5.5
|
13
|
Quentin Westberg
|
Toronto FC
|
$5.5
|
14
|
William Yarbrough
|
Colorado Rapids
|
$5.5
|
15
|
JT Marcinkowski
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
$5.0