2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 15 goalkeepers

MLS Fantasy is back and it’s time to start building your squad!

We’ll be previewing the top options at each position to give you all the tools you need to field a competitive side ahead of opening weekend April 16-18.

Consistency is key

Goalkeepers serve as the backbone of the defense and they can contribute valuable clean-sheet points for fantasy purposes. In addition to the five-point shutout bonus, goalkeepers collect a point for every three saves and they can add defensive bonus points across multiple categories.