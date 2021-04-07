Fantasy Soccer Advice

2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 15 goalkeepers

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Eloy Room - yelling - at Seattle

MLS Fantasy is back and it’s time to start building your squad!

We’ll be previewing the top options at each position to give you all the tools you need to field a competitive side ahead of opening weekend April 16-18.

Consistency is key

Goalkeepers serve as the backbone of the defense and they can contribute valuable clean-sheet points for fantasy purposes. In addition to the five-point shutout bonus, goalkeepers collect a point for every three saves and they can add defensive bonus points across multiple categories.

So, how does this help in selecting a goalkeeper? For starters, zeroing in on a consistent defensive unit is key. Joe Willis is a prime example of this after he emerged as a top fantasy option during Nashville SC’s record-setting defensive run in 2020.

Who’s the top No. 1?

Columbus Crew SC return the core of their MLS Cup winning defense, setting Eloy Room up for another strong campaign. There are multiple top options omitted from the preseason rankings due to the uncertainty of what their role will be in 2021. 

Last season we saw Dayne St. Clair fill in admirably for usual Minnesota United FC starter Tyler Miller, and it’s still a coin flip with Pablo Sisniega and Kenneth Vermeer between the sticks for LAFC. There are several similar situations worth monitoring as the season plays out, with many of these options emerging as excellent targets in the right matchup.

MLS Fantasy: Top 15 goalkeepers
Ranking
Player
Team
Cost
1
Eloy Room
Columbus Crew SC
$6.0
2
Matt Turner
New England Revolution
$6.0
3
Andre Blake
Philadelphia Union
$6.0
4
Steve Clark
Portland Timbers
$6.0
5
Stefan Frei
Seattle Sounders
$6.0
6
Joe Willis
Nashville SC
$6.0
7
Jimmy Maurer
FC Dallas
$5.5
8
Pedro Gallese
Orlando City SC
$6.0
9
Tim Melia
Sporting Kansas City
$6.0
10
Sean Johnson
New York City FC
$6.0
11
Carlos Coronel
New York Red Bulls
$5.5
12
Brad Guzan
Atlanta United
$5.5
13
Quentin Westberg
Toronto FC
$5.5
14
William Yarbrough
Colorado Rapids
$5.5
15
JT Marcinkowski
San Jose Earthquakes
$5.0
Fantasy Soccer Advice

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS Fantasy is back for the 2021 season
MLS Fantasy tips: Who should you pick for your team this week?
Fantasy: Positional rankings for Week 13 games this week and weekend

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Minnesota United sign forward Ramon Abila from Boca Juniors
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign forward Ramon Abila from Boca Juniors
Mexico to face Iceland at AT&T Stadium as part of five-match 2021 MexTour

Mexico to face Iceland at AT&T Stadium as part of five-match 2021 MexTour
FC Dallas sign Hungarian winger Szabolcs Schön from MTK Budapest
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign Hungarian winger Szabolcs Schön from MTK Budapest
2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 15 goalkeepers
Fantasy Soccer Advice

2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 15 goalkeepers
Inter Miami's Designated Player problem and potential solutions
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Inter Miami's Designated Player problem and potential solutions
FC Cincinnati sign defender Avionne Flanagan
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign defender Avionne Flanagan
More News
Video
Video
Alajuelense vs. Atlanta United FC - Game Highlights
4:08

Alajuelense vs. Atlanta United FC - Game Highlights
Ezequiel Barco with a PK GOAL vs. Alajuelense
0:39

Ezequiel Barco with a PK GOAL vs. Alajuelense
Brad Guzan with a RED CARD vs. Alajuelense
0:16

Brad Guzan with a RED CARD vs. Alajuelense
Marathón vs. Portland Timbers - Game Highlights
4:08

Marathón vs. Portland Timbers - Game Highlights
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.