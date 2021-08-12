2021 MLS-All Star Week Fan Events

MLS WORKS Day of Service Presented by Wells Fargo

MLS All-Star Week kicks off with MLS WORKS, Wells Fargo, #HashtagLunchbag, and hundreds of fans giving back to the city of Los Angeles. Participants will pack 1,500 fresh lunches for individuals experiencing food insecurity in the LA area. The event will also help assemble and pack 2,500 backpacks with school supplies which will be distributed to youth in schools throughout the Los Angeles Unified School District.