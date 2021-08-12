2021 MLS-All Star Week Fan Events

all-star - 2021 - week - primary image

The 2021 MLS All-Star Week will bring music, interactive fan experiences, and community-focused events to Los Angeles from Sunday, August 22 to Wednesday, August 25.

The week of soccer celebrations will be highlighted by the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G, the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Heineken, gameday fan activations, entertainment offerings, and more.

SUNDAY
August 22

MLS WORKS Day of Service Presented by Wells Fargo

MLS All-Star Week kicks off with MLS WORKS, Wells Fargo, #HashtagLunchbag, and hundreds of fans giving back to the city of Los Angeles. Participants will pack 1,500 fresh lunches for individuals experiencing food insecurity in the LA area. The event will also help assemble and pack 2,500 backpacks with school supplies which will be distributed to youth in schools throughout the Los Angeles Unified School District.

all-star - 2021 - emls challenge 16x9

eMLS All-Star Challenge Presented by McDonald’s

  • 3:00 PM PT / 6:00 PM ET
  • FREE STREAM - mlssoccer.com, MLS App, twitch.tv/MLS, twitter.com/MLS

McDonald’s is teaming up with eMLS professional players and influencers from the gaming community, celebrities, Liga MX players, and amateur gamers for a 2v2 competition. Learn more

MONDAY
August 23

MLS WORKS All-Star Community Day

  • 3:00 to 7:00 PM PT
  • Charles R. Drew Middle School
  • MEDIA ONLY

MLS, LAFC, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, the Los Angeles Unified School District and Thinkwatts Foundation will unveil a new soccer mini-pitch at Charles R. Drew Middle School. Festivities will also showcase windscreen artwork designed by local Watt’s youth in collaboration with Design FC.

TUESDAY
August 24

Coca-Cola Beats, Cleats and Eats

Coca-Cola Beats, Cleats and Eats features special guest appearances by MLS players, musical acts, culinary offerings, and the opportunity to sample Coca-Cola refreshments. Beats, Cleats and Eats is fun for fans of all ages. Check it out at Expo Park!

Barbershop Forum - "Wealth Equity: Building Bridges to Prosperity"

  • 3:00 PM PT / 6:00 PM ET
  • FREE STREAM - mlssoccer.com, MLS App, youtube.com/MLS, twitter.com/MLS

MLS WORKS, in collaboration with 100 Black Men of America, and Black Players for Change will host a candid conversation on building wealth equity within the Black community.

The Barbershop Forum will feature Thomas W. Dortch Jr., Chairman 100 Black Men of America, Inc., Quincy Amarikwa, MLS Great and Founder Black Players for Change, Ashley Bell, Co-founder, National Black Bank Foundation and Sola Winley, MLS EVP & Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer.

ALL-STAR_SkillsChallengeRoster-16x9-2

MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T 5G

The night before the All-Star Game, the top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in five different skill challenges during the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G. You won't want to miss this event! Learn more

The Heineken Tailgate

The Heineken Tailgate will feature live DJs – including Funk Freaks – a beer garden, and giveaways. Join the party!

ASW21-114200-Concert_promo-16x9

MLS All-Star Concert Presented by Heineken

Grammy-winning Haitian-Canadian producer and DJ Kaytranada, and Grammy-winning rapper, producer and songwriter Big Boi, will co-headline the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Heineken. Ticket proceeds will benefit World Central Kitchen. Learn more

MATCHDAY
August 25
Wednesday

Coca-Cola Beats, Cleats and Eats

Coca-Cola Beats, Cleats and Eats features special guest appearances by MLS players, musical acts, culinary offerings, and the opportunity to sample Coca-Cola refreshments. Beats, Cleats and Eats is fun for fans of all ages. Check it out at Expo Park!

MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration

Soccer Celebration, is a free pregame festival for fans of all ages. From interactive fan zones to music, games, autographs, free giveaways and more, Soccer Celebration is the ultimate fan experience taking place off the pitch on matchday before kickoff.

all-star - 2021 - game generic

2021 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target

MLS ALL-STARS

vs

LIGA MX ALL-STARS

All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.