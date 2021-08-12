2021 MLS-All Star Week Fan Events

The 2021 MLS All-Star Week will bring music, interactive fan experiences, and community-focused events to Los Angeles from Sunday, August 22 to Wednesday, August 25.
The week of soccer celebrations will be highlighted by the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G, the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Heineken, gameday fan activations, entertainment offerings, and more.
MLS WORKS Day of Service Presented by Wells Fargo
- 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM PT
- FREE - Registration required
- Christmas Tree Lane at Exposition Park
- Parking info
MLS All-Star Week kicks off with MLS WORKS, Wells Fargo, #HashtagLunchbag, and hundreds of fans giving back to the city of Los Angeles. Participants will pack 1,500 fresh lunches for individuals experiencing food insecurity in the LA area. The event will also help assemble and pack 2,500 backpacks with school supplies which will be distributed to youth in schools throughout the Los Angeles Unified School District.
eMLS All-Star Challenge Presented by McDonald’s
- 3:00 PM PT / 6:00 PM ET
- FREE STREAM - mlssoccer.com, MLS App, twitch.tv/MLS, twitter.com/MLS
McDonald’s is teaming up with eMLS professional players and influencers from the gaming community, celebrities, Liga MX players, and amateur gamers for a 2v2 competition. Learn more
MLS WORKS All-Star Community Day
- 3:00 to 7:00 PM PT
- Charles R. Drew Middle School
- MEDIA ONLY
MLS, LAFC, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, the Los Angeles Unified School District and Thinkwatts Foundation will unveil a new soccer mini-pitch at Charles R. Drew Middle School. Festivities will also showcase windscreen artwork designed by local Watt’s youth in collaboration with Design FC.
Coca-Cola Beats, Cleats and Eats
- 2:00 to 9:00 PM PT
- FREE - Registration recommended
- Expo Park (Plaza between the California Science Center and the African American Museum)
- Parking info
Coca-Cola Beats, Cleats and Eats features special guest appearances by MLS players, musical acts, culinary offerings, and the opportunity to sample Coca-Cola refreshments. Beats, Cleats and Eats is fun for fans of all ages. Check it out at Expo Park!
Barbershop Forum - "Wealth Equity: Building Bridges to Prosperity"
- 3:00 PM PT / 6:00 PM ET
- FREE STREAM - mlssoccer.com, MLS App, youtube.com/MLS, twitter.com/MLS
MLS WORKS, in collaboration with 100 Black Men of America, and Black Players for Change will host a candid conversation on building wealth equity within the Black community.
The Barbershop Forum will feature Thomas W. Dortch Jr., Chairman 100 Black Men of America, Inc., Quincy Amarikwa, MLS Great and Founder Black Players for Change, Ashley Bell, Co-founder, National Black Bank Foundation and Sola Winley, MLS EVP & Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer.
MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T 5G
- 6:00 PM PT / 9:00 PM ET
- TICKETS REQUIRED - Starting at only $25
- Banc of California Stadium
- Parking info
- Clear bag policy
- Prohibited items
The night before the All-Star Game, the top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in five different skill challenges during the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G. You won't want to miss this event! Learn more
The Heineken Tailgate
- 5:00 PM ET
- FREE - must be 21 or older
- Christmas Tree Lane at Exposition Park
- Parking info
The Heineken Tailgate will feature live DJs – including Funk Freaks – a beer garden, and giveaways. Join the party!
MLS All-Star Concert Presented by Heineken
- 8:00 PM PT (Doors open)
- $15 TICKETS REQUIRED - must be 21 or older
- The Torch at LA Coliseum
- Parking info
Grammy-winning Haitian-Canadian producer and DJ Kaytranada, and Grammy-winning rapper, producer and songwriter Big Boi, will co-headline the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Heineken. Ticket proceeds will benefit World Central Kitchen. Learn more
Coca-Cola Beats, Cleats and Eats
- Noon to 10:00 PM PT
- FREE - Registration recommended
- Expo Park (Plaza between the California Science Center and the African American Museum)
- Parking info
Coca-Cola Beats, Cleats and Eats features special guest appearances by MLS players, musical acts, culinary offerings, and the opportunity to sample Coca-Cola refreshments. Beats, Cleats and Eats is fun for fans of all ages. Check it out at Expo Park!
MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration
- 1:30 to 5:30 PM PT
- FREE
- Christmas Tree Lane at Exposition Park
- Parking info
Soccer Celebration, is a free pregame festival for fans of all ages. From interactive fan zones to music, games, autographs, free giveaways and more, Soccer Celebration is the ultimate fan experience taking place off the pitch on matchday before kickoff.
2021 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target
MLS ALL-STARS
vs
LIGA MX ALL-STARS
- 6:00 PM PT / 9:00 PM ET
- Tickets
- Watch on: FS1, Univision, TSN or TVA Sports
- Banc of California Stadium
- Parking info
- Clear bag policy
- Prohibited items
- MLS All-Star Roster
- LIGA MX All-Star Roster