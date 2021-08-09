no cap! DJ Kaytranada, Big Boi co-headline MLS All-Star Concert presented by Heineken on August 24 

Kaytranada

Beginning in 2010, Kaytranada rose to prominence after releasing a series of mixtapes, remixes, and original music projects. After signing a deal with XL Recordings in 2014, Kaytranada debuted his studio album 99.9% in 2016, earning him Artist of the Year for the Canadian Independent Music Awards and Electronic Album of the Year at the Juno Awards. In 2019, Kaytranada released BUBBA, for which he won two Grammy Awards in 2021 (Best Dance Recording for "10%" with Kali Uchis and Best Dance/Electronic Album) as well as a Juno Award.