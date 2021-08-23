LA Galaxy take emphatic win in the 2021 eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by McDonald’s

Other big names who played included Liga MX legend Luis Hernandez (the fourth-highest goal-scorer in the history of the Mexico national team), former Colombia women's national team star Melissa Ortiz, 2020-2021 eLiga MX champion Rapid Bunny, Pavel Pardo (the fourth-most capped Mexico international of all time) and Twitch streamer Castro_1021.

Rosineivalor7 was the star of the show, as the upstart competitor couldn't have made a stronger case to get signed as a professional eMLS player after qualifying to play in this tournament as a result of his standout play in the open fan invitational. Partnered with a long-time stalwart in Godfather, "Rosi" saved his best for last, topping AA9Skillz, the Portuguese YouTube star and the biggest FIFA content creator in the US. It was a clinical showing in the final that sprung the upset after he helped spearhead the duo's run to the championship match.

The tournament featured eight pairs of teams, made up of some familiar faces from the pro eMLS circuit, as well as a star-studded cast of their teammates that included celebrities, influencers, other pro-gamers and even a couple of former professional soccer players. The entirety of the $5,000 grand prize was donated to charity by McDonald's on behalf of the winning team.

The LA Galaxy tandem of Godfather and Rosineivalor7 emerged victorious from the 2021 eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by McDonald’s, taking a resounding 8-1 victory over the Chicago Fire FC duo of Kid M3mito and AA9Skillz in the final of the Sunday event, which was hosted live on Twitch.

Grand Final

Godfather and Rosineivalor7 (LA Galaxy) vs. Kid M3mito and AA9Skillz (Chicago Fire FC)

The final got off to a cagey start, as neither Godfather nor Kid M3mito could find an all-important opening goal. While it was lacking in attacking fireworks, it also set up a high-stakes, do-or-die Leg 2 between Rosi and AA9Skillz, pitting a young up-and-comer against one of the best players in the game. That's when Rossi came through with one of the most comprehensive results in recent eMLS memory, exploding for an 8-1 blowout of his counterpart.

In the 18th minute of Leg 2, Rosi found the opener, putting the Galaxy in position to pull off what would have been an upset result. AA9Skillz struck right back though, pulling the contest back level just past the half-hour mark. That set off a ruthless stretch of seven unanswered goals from Rosi, starting with a penalty kick right on the stroke of halftime and that he converted with Jonathan dos Santos. That opened the floodgates, as Rossi added two more goals before the 60th minute to open up a commanding 4-1 lead.