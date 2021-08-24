MLS WORKS

MLS WORKS unveils new mini-pitch as part of All-Star Community Day presented by Target

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Mini Pitch ASG 7

MLS All-Star week is far more than just a game.

As part of their efforts to leave a lasting legacy in the community, MLS, LAFC, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, the Los Angeles Unified School District and Thinkwatts Foundation unveiled a new soccer mini-pitch at Charles R. Drew Middle School on Tuesday during the MLS WORKS All-Star Community Day presented by Target.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber was on hand for the event, as were MLS Greats Eddie Pope and Nick Rimando, LIGA MX Legends Luis Hernández and Pavel Pardo, LAFC Owner Nomar Garciaparra and more.

Festivities also showcased windscreen artwork designed by local Watt’s youth in collaboration with Design FC. The event was extra special as it was the 600th mini-pitch that MLS has built in partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation around the country.

Check out some more photos from the event below:

Mini Pitch ASG 5
LS commissioner Don Garber (third from left) poses for a group photo during the MLS WORKS Community Day event at Charles R. Drew Middle School
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mini Pitch ASG 8
MLS commissioner Don Garber speaks during the MLS WORKS Community Day event at Charles R. Drew Middle School.
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Mini Pitch ASG 4
General view of children on the pitch during the MLS WORKS Community Day event at Charles R. Drew Middle School.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MIni Pitch ASG 9
From left Pavel Pardo, Luis Hernandez, Nick Rimando and Eddie Pope pose with soccer balls during the MLS WORKS Community Day event at Charles R. Drew Middle School.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mini Pitch ASG 10
General view as dignitaries take ceremonial shots on goals during the MLS WORKS Community Day event at Charles R. Drew Middle School.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLS All-Star Game MLS WORKS

Miles Robinson on Atlanta United's resurgence, USMNT aims & more
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Official: New England Revolution confirm Tajon Buchanan transfer to Club Brugge
Official: New England Revolution confirm Tajon Buchanan transfer to Club Brugge
Vancouver midfielder Caio Alexandre out for 2021 after undergoing foot surgery
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

It's an All-Star homecoming for Seattle Sounders' sibling duo Cristian and Alex Roldan
Extratime

Ricardo Pepi on his international future, FC Dallas breakout & growing up a Liga MX fan
0:00

2:30

10:26

0:48
Skills Challenge

