MLS WORKS unveils new mini-pitch as part of All-Star Community Day presented by Target

MLS All-Star week is far more than just a game.
As part of their efforts to leave a lasting legacy in the community, MLS, LAFC, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, the Los Angeles Unified School District and Thinkwatts Foundation unveiled a new soccer mini-pitch at Charles R. Drew Middle School on Tuesday during the MLS WORKS All-Star Community Day presented by Target.
MLS Commissioner Don Garber was on hand for the event, as were MLS Greats Eddie Pope and Nick Rimando, LIGA MX Legends Luis Hernández and Pavel Pardo, LAFC Owner Nomar Garciaparra and more.
Festivities also showcased windscreen artwork designed by local Watt’s youth in collaboration with Design FC. The event was extra special as it was the 600th mini-pitch that MLS has built in partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation around the country.
Check out some more photos from the event below: