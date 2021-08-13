2021 Leagues Cup: Semifinal matchups, locations & times

The Leagues Cup semifinals are set and the Seattle Sounders are the last MLS team standing following the quarterfinals, which were contested from August 10-12.
The Sounders will host Santos Laguna, while Club Leon and Pumas UNAM will meet in an all-Liga MX showdown at BBVA Stadium in the other semifinal. The winners then convene at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the final on September 22.
Here’s a look at next month’s semifinals.
When
- Tuesday, September 14 | 10 pm ET
Where
- Lumen Field | Seattle, Wash.
How to watch
- TUDN, ESPN2
How they got here
The Sounders clinched their spot in the final four with a decisive 3-0 win over Tigres UANL in the quarterfinals Tuesday at Lumen Field. Raul Ruidiaz opened the scoring with a Panenka from the penalty spot before Fredy Montero and Nicolas Lodeiro scored in a six-minute span during the second half to put the game away.
Santos Laguna rode a goal by Juan Ferney Otero on the half-hour mark to defeat Orlando City SC, 1-0, at Exploria Stadium.
When
- Wednesday, September 15
Where
- BBVA Stadium | Houston, Texas
How to watch
- TUDN, ESPN+
How they got here
Club Leon fired the first salvo in this year’s competition, thumping Sporting Kansas City by a 6-1 scoreline at Children’s Mercy Park last Tuesday.
Led by an Omar Fernandez brace, Leon raced out to a 3-0 halftime lead. Cam Duke pulled SKC back a goal just past the hour mark, but Angel Mena responded a minute later to squash the youthful hosts' hopes.
Pumas needed penalty kicks to oust New York City FC in the wee hours of Thursday morning at Yankee Stadium. The teams were deadlocked at 1-1 after 90 minutes in a match that was delayed nearly three hours due to severe weather.