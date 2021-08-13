2021 Leagues Cup: Semifinal matchups, locations & times

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

The Leagues Cup semifinals are set and the Seattle Sounders are the last MLS team standing following the quarterfinals, which were contested from August 10-12.

The Sounders will host Santos Laguna, while Club Leon and Pumas UNAM will meet in an all-Liga MX showdown at BBVA Stadium in the other semifinal. The winners then convene at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the final on September 22.

Here’s a look at next month’s semifinals.

Seattle Sounders vs. Santos Laguna

When

  • Tuesday, September 14 | 10 pm ET

Where

  • Lumen Field | Seattle, Wash.

How to watch

  • TUDN, ESPN2

How they got here

The Sounders clinched their spot in the final four with a decisive 3-0 win over Tigres UANL in the quarterfinals Tuesday at Lumen Field. Raul Ruidiaz opened the scoring with a Panenka from the penalty spot before Fredy Montero and Nicolas Lodeiro scored in a six-minute span during the second half to put the game away.

Santos Laguna rode a goal by Juan Ferney Otero on the half-hour mark to defeat Orlando City SC, 1-0, at Exploria Stadium.

Advertising

Club Leon vs. Pumas UNAM

When

  • Wednesday, September 15

Where

  • BBVA Stadium | Houston, Texas

How to watch

  • TUDN, ESPN+

How they got here

Club Leon fired the first salvo in this year’s competition, thumping Sporting Kansas City by a 6-1 scoreline at Children’s Mercy Park last Tuesday.

Led by an Omar Fernandez brace, Leon raced out to a 3-0 halftime lead. Cam Duke pulled SKC back a goal just past the hour mark, but Angel Mena responded a minute later to squash the youthful hosts' hopes.

Pumas needed penalty kicks to oust New York City FC in the wee hours of Thursday morning at Yankee Stadium. The teams were deadlocked at 1-1 after 90 minutes in a match that was delayed nearly three hours due to severe weather.

Leagues Cup Seattle Sounders FC

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 16
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 16
2021 Leagues Cup: Semifinal matchups, locations & times
Leagues Cup

2021 Leagues Cup: Semifinal matchups, locations & times
Rodney Wallace signs one-day contract to retire with Portland Timbers

Rodney Wallace signs one-day contract to retire with Portland Timbers
Hernan Losada explains how DC United have turned around in 2021
Extratime

Hernan Losada explains how DC United have turned around in 2021
Here are the 2020-21 MLS NEXT Golden Ball winners

Here are the 2020-21 MLS NEXT Golden Ball winners
2021 MLS Cup odds: New England Revolution closing gap on Seattle Sounders
Betting odds

2021 MLS Cup odds: New England Revolution closing gap on Seattle Sounders
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Club América vs. Philadelphia Union | August 13, 2021
3:59

HIGHLIGHTS: Club América vs. Philadelphia Union | August 13, 2021
PK GOAL: Emanuel Aguilera, Club América - 80th minute
0:37

PK GOAL: Emanuel Aguilera, Club América - 80th minute
GOAL: Richard Sánchez, Club América - 17th minute
0:43

GOAL: Richard Sánchez, Club América - 17th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. Santos Laguna | August 12, 2021
4:08

HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. Santos Laguna | August 12, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.