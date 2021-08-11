Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Club Leon 6

A young Sporting Kansas City team fell to Club Leon in the 2021 Leagues Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday night, losing 6-1 at Children's Mercy Park in the second iteration of the MLS vs. Liga MX competition.

The visitors got on the front foot quickly, with Santiago Colombatto scoring the opening goal after 16 minutes. The ball landed at the midfielder's feet in the penalty box, and though his first shot came off SKC defender Kayden Pierre, he easily scored on the rebound.

Eleven minutes later, Leon were up 2-0. Omar Fernandez made a deep run in SKC's half, making his way to the edge of the penalty area and scoring from there.

Leon capped off a dominant first half with a third goal, as Fernandez completed his brace in the 44th minute. He received the ball from the left corner of the penalty area and ran a bit closer to goal before scoring from a tight angle.

The second half started with more balance, allowing Sporting KC to eventually get on the board in the 61st minute. Grayson Barber sent the ball into the box from the right side of the pitch, and substitute Cameron Duke swept home a one-timed shot from close range to make it 3-1.

SKC's comeback aspirations were dashed quickly, though, when Leon responded with another goal a minute later after Video Review confirmed the sequence. Elias Hernandez passed toward Jose Ivan Rodriguez on the left side of the pitch, then centered for a scoring opportunity. Waiting nearby was Angel Mena, who scored from close range.

In the 72nd minute, it was 5-1 to Leon. Fernandez got close to goal before sending a backward pass to Mena, who then quickly sent the ball to Jean Meneses. From near the penalty spot, Meneses calmly finished past goalkeeper John Pulskamp to continue building the visitors' lead.