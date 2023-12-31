This September, MLS and Continental Tire are teaming up to support Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The 10th annual “Kick Childhood Cancer” (KCC) campaign will raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research and treatment. To celebrate the 10-year milestone, MLS and Continental Tire are committing to donate more than $100,000 to Children’s Oncology Group (COG).
WHY CHILDHOOD CANCER?
- Every day, approximately 40 children and adolescents in the Unites States are diagnosed with cancer
- 1 out of 5 children who are diagnosed with cancer dies
- The majority of children who survive children’s cancer suﬀer late-eﬀects, such as infertility, heart failure and secondary cancers
- Across all ethnic and socio-economic groups, cancer remains the number one cause of death by disease in children ages 5-14