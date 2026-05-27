USMNT roster: 2026 World Cup can "change players' lives"

NEW YORK – In less than a month, eight MLS players will begin a generational opportunity with the US men's national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

"It's going to be, I think, how a lot of these players will be remembered for the rest of their lives, almost. It's a big moment, so it's about taking advantage of it."

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I'm really excited about it," FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson , one of 26 players selected by head coach Mauricio Pochettino, said during Tuesday's USMNT roster reveal at Pier 17 in New York City.

More than three decades later, the chance to represent the nation on home soil presents itself again as the US, Mexico and Canada prepare to co-host the 2026 edition of the world's most iconic sporting spectacle.

The last time the United States hosted the World Cup in 1994, it coincided with the launch of Major League Soccer two years later. Rapid growth ensued for the sport.

Putting on for the Stars & Stripes. 🇺🇸 The @USMNT ’s World Cup roster is officially IN. pic.twitter.com/TcKM9AKFNj

Life-changing event

Following upcoming friendlies against fellow World Cup participants Senegal (May 31) and Germany (June 6), the USMNT will begin their tournament campaign in Los Angeles against Paraguay on June 12, putting no limits on what they can achieve.

In Group D action, they'll also face Australia in Seattle on June 19 before returning to Los Angeles for a June 25 test vs. Türkiye. The top two teams per group advance to the Round of 32, as do the top eight third-place finishers.

"I think it could do everything. It could change players' lives. It could change the trajectory of their life. One big goal has the ability to do that, honestly,” said Robinson.

“That's kind of why I play, or a lot of other guys play. [We] are motivated to really inspire the next generation to push forward and recognize that they can also play at the highest stage."

Not so long ago, Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter was part of that next generation looking up to the American players on the pitch while his father, former USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter, was at the helm for Qatar 2022.

"It's like the American dream,” explained Berhalter. “Four years ago, I was in the stands watching the games in Qatar, and people would have thought you were crazy if you said that this kid could be on the team four years later.