USMNT face Australia in pivotal World Cup Group D showdown

So said Mauricio Pochettino in Spanish on Thursday, speaking to reporters at the home of Seattle Sounders FC , the venue dubbed Seattle Stadium during the 2026 FIFA World Cup , one day before the US men’s national team face Australia in a tasty-looking faceoff likely to determine pole position in the race for first place in Group D (3 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

After a smooth travel day to Seattle for the @USMNT , @JennyTaft spoke with @SoundersFC midfielder Cristian Roldan about what to expect from the environment tomorrow 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yTkPvC3are

Noted Pochettino: “It was simply a result that created positive momentum. We’ve realized we need to focus on ourselves — competing against ourselves and striving to improve. At the same time, we take note of and pay attention to each opponent.”

“We can't be overconfident, because this is a team that can play, that is very aggressive, vertical, defends really well.”

“That was a strong performance, and we have to carry that over to the Australia game,” said Sounders and US midfielder Cristian Roldan as he and his teammates trained at Husky Soccer Stadium, his home ground during his NCAA career at the University of Washington, in the morning.

At first, the USMNT’s philosophical head coach was talking about the importance of keeping his side on an even keel, and to “not get carried away by the euphoria of hearing how well everything went,” after their exultant 4-1 rout of Paraguay in their opening match a week ago in California, particularly with star creator Christian Pulisic’s availability in doubt due to a knock he picked up in the opener.

Tough game

That “balance” phrase also serves as a useful mantra in the wider context of the Yanks’ evolution under ‘Poch.’

After many months of effort and experimentation, the USMNT seem to have dialed in their philosophical concepts and lineup decisions, and most of all, honed the combative edge they believe will be crucial against a tenacious Socceroos side soaring in the wake of their impressive 2-0 upset of Türkiye over the weekend.

“Australia is so huge that the way that they play, but for me it's the mentality, the mindset and the belief,” said Pochettino. “They are a very strong team, really believing in what they are doing. When we played against them in Denver [last October], it was really one of the most difficult games that we played in all this run until today.

“We need to match their aggressivity and that mentality, mindset that makes them very dangerous,” he added. “We need to believe in the same way that they believe if we want to compete, because they compete really, really well.”

Much has been made of the fiery physicality of these teams’ meeting last autumn, a 2-1 comeback win for the US, as well as some spicy back-and-forth this week between members of their respective media sectors about whether the Socceroos have been disrespected by the host nation. That said, the actual protagonists themselves were measured on the eve of the match.