USMNT face Australia in pivotal World Cup Group D showdown

SEATTLE — “Balance is key in everything. I believe the team has found that balance now.”
So said Mauricio Pochettino in Spanish on Thursday, speaking to reporters at the home of Seattle Sounders FC, the venue dubbed Seattle Stadium during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one day before the US men’s national team face Australia in a tasty-looking faceoff likely to determine pole position in the race for first place in Group D (3 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).
Even-keeled
At first, the USMNT’s philosophical head coach was talking about the importance of keeping his side on an even keel, and to “not get carried away by the euphoria of hearing how well everything went,” after their exultant 4-1 rout of Paraguay in their opening match a week ago in California, particularly with star creator Christian Pulisic’s availability in doubt due to a knock he picked up in the opener.
“That was a strong performance, and we have to carry that over to the Australia game,” said Sounders and US midfielder Cristian Roldan as he and his teammates trained at Husky Soccer Stadium, his home ground during his NCAA career at the University of Washington, in the morning.
“We can't be overconfident, because this is a team that can play, that is very aggressive, vertical, defends really well.”
Noted Pochettino: “It was simply a result that created positive momentum. We’ve realized we need to focus on ourselves — competing against ourselves and striving to improve. At the same time, we take note of and pay attention to each opponent.”
Tough game
That “balance” phrase also serves as a useful mantra in the wider context of the Yanks’ evolution under ‘Poch.’
After many months of effort and experimentation, the USMNT seem to have dialed in their philosophical concepts and lineup decisions, and most of all, honed the combative edge they believe will be crucial against a tenacious Socceroos side soaring in the wake of their impressive 2-0 upset of Türkiye over the weekend.
“Australia is so huge that the way that they play, but for me it's the mentality, the mindset and the belief,” said Pochettino. “They are a very strong team, really believing in what they are doing. When we played against them in Denver [last October], it was really one of the most difficult games that we played in all this run until today.
“We need to match their aggressivity and that mentality, mindset that makes them very dangerous,” he added. “We need to believe in the same way that they believe if we want to compete, because they compete really, really well.”
Much has been made of the fiery physicality of these teams’ meeting last autumn, a 2-1 comeback win for the US, as well as some spicy back-and-forth this week between members of their respective media sectors about whether the Socceroos have been disrespected by the host nation. That said, the actual protagonists themselves were measured on the eve of the match.
“I expect it to be a tough game,” said USMNT wingback Sergiño Dest. “I don't think it will be a nasty game, but a tough one. I think they're physical, but we are physical as well, so it will be tough for them and tough for us. But it will be a great game.”
Emerald City energy
The hosts hope to gain a potentially decisive boost from spirited supporters in Seattle, one of North America’s true soccer hotbeds for decades, where the Sounders have consistently drawn some of MLS’s biggest crowds since their debut in 2009.
“I've told them that the city is ready, that the city is energized,” said Roldan. “We haven't had a game here in a long time, and we've been desperate to host a World Cup game, a US men's national team game, so they're going to feel the crowd, feel the energy, and it's about feeding off it.
“When I think back at MLS Cup, [Concacaf] Champions League final, Leagues Cup final, the tickets were sold out within a couple hours. And when you think about this game, this is probably the biggest game Seattle will probably have in terms of soccer. So I'm excited for the city to come out and show their energy.”
The Yanks will also need balance in their tactical approach to break down the Aussies’ solid low-block defense with passing and movement, without exposing themselves to the lightning speed and skill of attackers Nestory Irankunda, Mohamed Touré and Connor Metcalfe in transition — “arrows in front,” as Pochettino put it.
“We need to play on the edge of the line — not crossing the lines of the rules,” he said of his team’s need for controlled aggression, “[but] to try all to be very close to this thin line that allows us to take some advantage.”
While USMNT visits to the Emerald City have been relatively rare over the decades, Pochettino himself had a memorable stop here 12 years ago: His debut match in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, the London club where he’d become a legendary figure, was a 3-3 preseason friendly draw with the Sounders.
“Amazing,” he recalled. “I saw the ambiance and the atmosphere and the people, and then I hear that they are very passionate people here. Yes, I'm looking forward for tomorrow, to share all together a great night — I hope with a good result and a good performance.”