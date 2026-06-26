USA starting lineup vs. Türkiye: World Cup Group D finale

The United States' starting lineup is set for Thursday's Group D finale against Türkiye in Los Angeles (10 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).
The USMNT have clinched Group D's top spot, while Türkiye have already been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
3-4-3 formation (left to right)
- F: Brenden Aaronson, Ricardo Pepi, Gio Reyna
- M: Joe Scally, Weston McKennie (c), Sebastian Berhalter, Tim Weah
- D: Auston Trusty, Mark McKenzie, Miles Robinson
- GK: Matt Turner
With progression to the Round of 32 confirmed, head coach Mauricio Pochettino has made nine changes. Only Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and PSV striker Ricardo Pepi have kept their spots in the XI.
Three MLS players are starting, with New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner and FC Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson making their tournament debuts.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC star Sebastian Berhalter starts in midfield after subbing on in previous wins over Paraguay and Australia.
USMNT star forward Christian Pulisic is available off the bench as he recovers from a calf injury.
4-2-3-1 formation (left to right)
- F: Kenan Yıldız, Oğuz Aydin, Baris Alper Yilmaz
- M: Salih Özcan, Orkun Kökçu, Arda Güler
- D: Eren Elmali, Ozan Kabak, Abdülkerim Bardakci, Zeki Celik (c)
- GK: Ugurcan Çakir
After being eliminated after two Group Stage matches, Türkiye are playing for pride.
Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler and Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız lead the side, while AS Roma right back Zeki Celik serves as captain.
Türkiye have taken 62 shots across defeats to Australia and Paraguay, though are yet to score.