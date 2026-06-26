USA fall to Türkiye before World Cup knockout rounds

The United States suffered a 3-2 defeat against Türkiye on Thursday in Los Angeles, closing out Group D play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup before entering the knockout rounds.
The match was a proverbial "dead rubber," with the USMNT already confirmed as Group D winners and Türkiye eliminated after opening the tournament with back-to-back defeats.
Given those stakes, USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino made nine changes to his starting XI as the Yanks ready for a Round of 32 match vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, July 1 in the San Francisco Bay Area (8 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).
The USMNT were on the verge of a 2-2 draw, only for Türkiye's Kaan Ayhan to stab home at the back post in the 98th minute and ensure The Crescent-Stars bow out on a high note.
Beforehand, Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter smashed home a stunning equalizer in the 49th minute and set up Auston Trusty's 3rd-minute strike with a precise corner kick.
The rally was required after Türkiye scored on their first two shots, with Arda Güler (10') tallying from close range and Orkun Kökçü (31') capping a sweeping move down the left flank.
USMNT star forward Christian Pulisic returned from injury in the 58th minute and forced Türkiye goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır into several strong saves as the co-hosts pushed for a late winner.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It's a mixed bag for the USMNT, who achieved their best-ever Group Stage finish at a World Cup (six points) following wins over Paraguay and Australia. But Türkiye's late winner dings the good vibes and will add some anxiousness to the week ahead. Now, it's onto the Round of 32 as Pochettino's team looks to navigate the single-elimination knockout phase.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Kaan Ayhan's late winner turned a solid USMNT comeback into a disappointing defeat.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Sebastian Berhalter tallied 1g/1a and left his imprint all over the match. The 2025 MLS Best XI midfielder turned up when the USMNT needed him most.
Next Up
- TUR: End of tournament
- USA: Wednesday, July 1 vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina - 8 pm ET | Round of 32