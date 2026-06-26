USA fall to Türkiye before World Cup knockout rounds

The United States suffered a 3-2 defeat against Türkiye on Thursday in Los Angeles, closing out Group D play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup before entering the knockout rounds.

The match was a proverbial "dead rubber," with the USMNT already confirmed as Group D winners and Türkiye eliminated after opening the tournament with back-to-back defeats.

Given those stakes, USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino made nine changes to his starting XI as the Yanks ready for a Round of 32 match vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, July 1 in the San Francisco Bay Area (8 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

The USMNT were on the verge of a 2-2 draw, only for Türkiye's Kaan Ayhan to stab home at the back post in the 98th minute and ensure The Crescent-Stars bow out on a high note.

Beforehand, Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter smashed home a stunning equalizer in the 49th minute and set up Auston Trusty's 3rd-minute strike with a precise corner kick.

The rally was required after Türkiye scored on their first two shots, with Arda Güler (10') tallying from close range and Orkun Kökçü (31') capping a sweeping move down the left flank.