USA starting lineup vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina: World Cup Round of 32

26WC_USA-Bosnia-XI

MLSsoccer staff

The United States' starting lineup is set for Wednesday's knockout game against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup (8 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

The winner of this Round of 32 match advances to the Round of 16, where Belgium await on July 6 in Seattle.

United States logo
United States

3-4-2-1 formation (left to right)

  • F: Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Weston McKennie
  • M: Antonee Robinson, Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest
  • D: Tim Ream (c), Chris Richards, Alex Freeman
  • GK: Matt Freese

Christian Pulisic starts after recovering from a lower-leg injury. The AC Milan star leads the attack alongside Folarin Balogun, who's scored a team-high two goals this tournament.

Charlotte FC center back Tim Ream captains the side, while New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese is between the sticks.

Tyler Adams (Red Bull New York) and Alex Freeman (Orlando City) are both MLS homegrown alums. Weston McKennie (FC Dallas) also developed in MLS.

The USMNT topped Group D with a game to spare, courtesy of wins over Paraguay and Australia. That afforded head coach Mauricio Pochettino the chance to rest starters in their Group Stage finale, a 3-2 defeat to Türkiye.

Bosnia and Herzegovina logo
Bosnia and Herzegovina

5-3-2 formation (left to right)

  • F: Edin Džeko (c), Ermedin Demirović
  • M: Kerim Alajbegović, Ivan Šunjić, Armin Gigović
  • D: Sead Kolašinac, Tarik Muharemović, Stjepan Radeljić, Nikola Katić, Amar Dedić
  • GK: Nikola Vasilj

Bosnia look to have a back-five, which features former Premier League defender Sead Kolašinac and Serie A standout Tarik Muharemović.

Edin Džeko and Ermedin Demirović lead the Bosnian attack, which is fresh off a three-goal performance vs. Qatar. Džeko is the country's all-time leading scorer with 73 goals in 150 caps. 

New England Revolution homegrown product Esmir Bajraktarević is among the substitutes. He previously represented the US before filing a one-time switch.

To advance, Bosnia finished as Group B's third-place team.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

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