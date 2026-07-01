USA starting lineup vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina: World Cup Round of 32

The winner of this Round of 32 match advances to the Round of 16, where Belgium await on July 6 in Seattle.

The United States ' starting lineup is set for Wednesday's knockout game against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup (8 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

3-4-2-1 formation (left to right)

F: Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Weston McKennie

Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Weston McKennie M: Antonee Robinson, Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest

Antonee Robinson, Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest D: Tim Ream (c), Chris Richards, Alex Freeman

Tim Ream (c), Chris Richards, Alex Freeman GK: Matt Freese

Christian Pulisic starts after recovering from a lower-leg injury. The AC Milan star leads the attack alongside Folarin Balogun, who's scored a team-high two goals this tournament.

Tyler Adams (Red Bull New York) and Alex Freeman (Orlando City) are both MLS homegrown alums. Weston McKennie (FC Dallas) also developed in MLS.