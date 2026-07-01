USA "ready to battle" Bosnia & Herzegovina in World Cup Round of 32

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – There’s no sporting stage quite as big as the FIFA World Cup . And once you’ve reached it, there’s no tension quite like the tournament’s knockout stages.

“Definitely needs to be a lot of focus and attention to detail this week. But I think the vibe feels good. We've still kept it light, and we still are going to be ready to battle once the whistle blows.”

“We understand what it means. You win or you go home,” star attacker Christian Pulisic said Tuesday morning as the Yanks held their final pregame training session at the San Jose Earthquakes ’ PayPal Park.

That’s the pressure cooker the United States step into when they face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Wednesday night’s Round of 32 clash at the hulking home of the San Francisco 49ers, dubbed San Francisco Bay Area Stadium for this summer's event (8 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

Every touch takes on extra significance. Every play could become a life-changing moment. Every mistake could be the one that stunts your team’s dreams.

Knockout test

After emphatic wins over Paraguay and Australia clinched first place in Group D with a game to spare, the USMNT had the rare luxury of throttling back a bit against Türkiye, rotating nine of their starting XI to rest and protect those carrying heavy mileage and/or yellow cards in what eventually turned out to be a last-second 3-2 loss to an already-eliminated side.

Since then, head coach Mauricio Pochettino and his players have repeatedly dismissed the idea that doing so robbed them of momentum. Now they must prove as much against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a tenacious adversary with a growing list of upsets to their credit, most prominently UEFA qualification playoff shocks over Wales and Italy.

Should they win, they'll move on to the Round of 16 and meet Belgium or Senegal on July 6 in Seattle. A loss dashes their tournament dreams.

“Bosnia is a very combative and aggressive, physical team,” said Pochettino in his pregame press conference, “but also they have good organization, good coach, really good coach, in the way that you see the games they play in the Group Stage, or the qualification in March against Italy. You can see that they have quality, not only that they are aggressive or good organization, they have players with quality and a coach that provide the platform to perform.