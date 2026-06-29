MLS to World Cup: Esmir Bajraktarevic's journey comes full circle

SEATTLE – Esmir Bajraktarević's World Cup journey has taken him from MLS to one of Europe's biggest clubs. Now he's on the brink of a showdown with the nation he once represented.

"The league is very physical as well, so I think that's something that helped me grow. I'm thankful."

"It helped me a lot, especially because I was playing with men at 16-17 years old," Bajraktarević told reporters in the postgame mixed zone following Bosnia's 3-1 knockout round-clinching victory over Qatar at Seattle Stadium last week.

For his part, the Appleton, Wisconsin-native credits his time with New England for helping him develop into his current role as a World Cup starter.

The New England Revolution homegrown product helped Bosnia and Herzegovina reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout rounds for the first time this summer, continuing a rapid rise that has established Bajraktarević as a key cog for his parents' birth nation after completing a one-time switch from the United States.

Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrates with their fans in Seattle after securing 3rd place in Group B with the win 🇧🇦 pic.twitter.com/W1McUclBHl

Milestone matchup

Bajraktarević emerged as one of MLS's most promising attacking talents with the Revs in 2024, placing 10th on the annual 22 Under 22 list before earning a transfer to PSV in January 2025, where he's continued his development with the Dutch giants while becoming a regular contributor for Bosnia.

The 21-year-old famously converted the decisive penalty kick in a World Cup qualifying victory over Italy that clinched Bosnia's place while eliminating the four-time World Cup champions.

Now, another milestone could await. Bosnia are set to face the United States in the Round of 32 on Wednesday (8 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock), setting up a meeting between the USMNT and a player who represented the US at the youth level and earned one senior cap in a 2024 friendly before committing his international future to Bosnia.

"I mean, that'll be great for me," Bajraktarević said of the upcoming matchup with the US. "It doesn't really matter who we play next. Obviously, we are ready for everything."

While Bajraktarević offered a diplomatic "no comment" when asked if he'd heard from any of his former US teammates about the matchup, he agreed that Bosnia are showing they belong on the world's biggest stage.