Mbokazi & South Africa dreaming big amid historic World Cup run

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - At age 74, with literally thousands of matches under his belt as both a top player and manager across six countries on three continents, Hugo Broos does not mince his words.

"But if we should achieve again to go to the third round, then I can say that should be really be a miracle for Bafana Bafana."

"Canada is a very tough team, so we will have to be on our best level; otherwise, it will be impossible,'" said Broos in his matchday-1 press conference at Los Angeles Stadium.

So it meant something when the blunt-spoken Belgian offered perspective on just what it will mean for his South Africa side to face off against Canada in the 2026 FIFA World Cup 's Round of 32 on Sunday afternoon (3 pm ET | TSN, RDS; FOX, Telemundo)

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie congratulates Bafana Bafana on their historic qualification and Humberto Gandara, Director Internacional of Grupo Pachuca who hosted the team's basecamp in Mexico gives his well wishes to the team. #BafanaPride #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/C4582ymNzu

"Everybody's behind us, and the support that we've been getting from everybody back home has really motivated us, and just helps us when we get onto the pitch – not only working for ourselves and our families, but we're working for a whole country back at home. That's just one extra motivation for us to die on the pitch."

"A historic moment for us as a country, and we're just really happy and excited for each moment," said defender Ime Okon, "and if we can go on, then we will just keep on working hard and looking forward to the next game.

But with the thrill of their upset win over South Korea still fresh, Bafana Bafana (a nickname from the Nguni language which loosely translates as 'The Boys' or 'Go Boys!') are dreaming big, powered by the euphoria they've inspired among their passionate fans back home.

They've already made history for their nation: This is the first time South Africa have advanced to the World Cup knockout rounds in four tries.

Mbokazi's breakout continues

One key to Bafana's success: Okon has struck up a sturdy central partnership with Chicago Fire FC starlet Mbekezeli Mbokazi, one of two MLSers on this squad, along with Philadelphia Union defender Olwethu Makhanya.

Mbokazi's name has continued to grow at this tournament, with some statistical breakdowns ranking him as one of its top-performing center backs.

Broos made clear that he expects it's only a matter of time before big clubs in top leagues submit hefty offers for the Fire's 20-year-old wunderkind, who's played every minute for his country thus far.

"We know Mbokazi is a very good player. He's young, he makes progression – I see him now, and I see him nearly one year ago, I think he becomes better and better," said the coach. "And he still will become better than he is already now. It's not only a good player, but he also can be a leader there, certainly. So I expect much from him, making a fantastic career.