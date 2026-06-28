Mbokazi & South Africa dreaming big amid historic World Cup run

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - At age 74, with literally thousands of matches under his belt as both a top player and manager across six countries on three continents, Hugo Broos does not mince his words.
So it meant something when the blunt-spoken Belgian offered perspective on just what it will mean for his South Africa side to face off against Canada in the 2026 FIFA World Cup's Round of 32 on Sunday afternoon (3 pm ET | TSN, RDS; FOX, Telemundo)
"Canada is a very tough team, so we will have to be on our best level; otherwise, it will be impossible,'" said Broos in his matchday-1 press conference at Los Angeles Stadium.
"But if we should achieve again to go to the third round, then I can say that should be really be a miracle for Bafana Bafana."
Embracing the moment
They've already made history for their nation: This is the first time South Africa have advanced to the World Cup knockout rounds in four tries.
But with the thrill of their upset win over South Korea still fresh, Bafana Bafana (a nickname from the Nguni language which loosely translates as 'The Boys' or 'Go Boys!') are dreaming big, powered by the euphoria they've inspired among their passionate fans back home.
"A historic moment for us as a country, and we're just really happy and excited for each moment," said defender Ime Okon, "and if we can go on, then we will just keep on working hard and looking forward to the next game.
"Everybody's behind us, and the support that we've been getting from everybody back home has really motivated us, and just helps us when we get onto the pitch – not only working for ourselves and our families, but we're working for a whole country back at home. That's just one extra motivation for us to die on the pitch."
Mbokazi's breakout continues
One key to Bafana's success: Okon has struck up a sturdy central partnership with Chicago Fire FC starlet Mbekezeli Mbokazi, one of two MLSers on this squad, along with Philadelphia Union defender Olwethu Makhanya.
Mbokazi's name has continued to grow at this tournament, with some statistical breakdowns ranking him as one of its top-performing center backs.
Broos made clear that he expects it's only a matter of time before big clubs in top leagues submit hefty offers for the Fire's 20-year-old wunderkind, who's played every minute for his country thus far.
"We know Mbokazi is a very good player. He's young, he makes progression – I see him now, and I see him nearly one year ago, I think he becomes better and better," said the coach. "And he still will become better than he is already now. It's not only a good player, but he also can be a leader there, certainly. So I expect much from him, making a fantastic career.
"I think everybody saw it already now, when he plays the games with us: He's strong, he's quick, he's good in passing. Yeah, it's a very good defender, and with Ime next to him, two young players, I think the future of Bafana Bafana for central defenders is secured."'
Underdog mindset
South Africa have logged substantial travel thus far, with group-stage matches in Mexico City, Atlanta and Monterrey before their arival in Southern California, which Broos said has taken a toll on his team.
Yet they will dig deep to spring another shock against Canada's bruising, high-tempo pressing system, and after several weeks at their base camp in high-altitude Pachuca, Mexico, they may find an extra boost at sea level.
"We are in the second round, this is important," said Broos, who warned his players of the "sheer physical power" that makes Canada so menacing.
"That doesn't mean now that we are happy, and that we just play the game tomorrow and go home. Once you are there, you want more, and we want to win the game tomorrow also. And I think if we can show the same mentality and the same level that we played against South Korea, I think we have a chance to win it."