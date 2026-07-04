Match Reaction

Canada's historic World Cup run ends in Round of 16

26WC_CAN_MAR_recap_Eustaquio copy

Dylan Butler

Canada's historic run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup ended with a 3-0 loss to Morocco in the Round of 16 at Houston Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Atlas Lions advance to meet either Paraguay or France in the quarterfinals on July 9 at Boston Stadium. 

Midfielder Azzedine Ounahi broke the scoreless draw five minutes into the second half, firing a low shot first-time from just outside the box off a free-kick service from captain Achraf Hakimi.

Striker Tani Oluwaseyi had Canada's best chance of a scoreless first half, spinning in the box and putting a shot on frame. But the former Minnesota United FC standout was denied by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who came off his line to make a kick save.

A golden opportunity for an equalizer emerged with a free kick just outside the 18-yard box. But star striker Jonathan David clipped his shot over the wall and over the net in the 78th minute. 

A minute later, Tajon Buchanan fired on frame from distance, with Bounou diving to parry the ball away for a corner.

Ounahi put the match away in the 82nd minute with his second goal, capitalizing on a quick counter after Canada pushed numbers forward in search of the tying goal. And Soufiane Rahimi added a third deep into second-half stoppage time.

Goals

  • 50' - MAR - Azzedine Ounahi | WATCH
  • 82' - MAR - Azzedine Ounahi | WATCH
  • 90+8' - MAR - Soufiane Rahimi | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: The loss will sting for a while, but there should also be an appreciation for the strides Canada have made in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Les Rouges proved themselves on the world stage, achieving a number of firsts every step of the way. 
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: What if? What if Tani Oluwaseyi scored in the early stages of the first half? How much would the match have changed?
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Azzedine Ounahi placed himself in Atlas Lions lore with a second-half brace, sending his side into the quarterfinals for the second time ever.

Next Up

  • CAN: End of tournament
  • MAR: Thursday, July 9 vs. France/Paraguay, 4 pm ET | Quarterfinals
Dylan Butler -
@Dylan_Butler

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