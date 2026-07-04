Canada's historic World Cup run ends in Round of 16

Canada 's historic run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup ended with a 3-0 loss to Morocco in the Round of 16 at Houston Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Atlas Lions advance to meet either Paraguay or France in the quarterfinals on July 9 at Boston Stadium.

Midfielder Azzedine Ounahi broke the scoreless draw five minutes into the second half, firing a low shot first-time from just outside the box off a free-kick service from captain Achraf Hakimi.

Striker Tani Oluwaseyi had Canada's best chance of a scoreless first half, spinning in the box and putting a shot on frame. But the former Minnesota United FC standout was denied by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who came off his line to make a kick save.

A golden opportunity for an equalizer emerged with a free kick just outside the 18-yard box. But star striker Jonathan David clipped his shot over the wall and over the net in the 78th minute.

A minute later, Tajon Buchanan fired on frame from distance, with Bounou diving to parry the ball away for a corner.

Ounahi put the match away in the 82nd minute with his second goal, capitalizing on a quick counter after Canada pushed numbers forward in search of the tying goal. And Soufiane Rahimi added a third deep into second-half stoppage time.

Goals