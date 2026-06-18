Mbekezeli Mbokazi helps South Africa earn dramatic World Cup comeback

As full-time loomed in Thursday's Group A match at Atlanta Stadium, it looked as though Chicago Fire FC defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi 's hopes of advancing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup were fading.

In a flash, Bafana Bafana had their first World Cup goal since hosting the 2010 World Cup and remain in contention at this summer's tournament.

Up stepped Teboho Mokoena, who coolly slotted his penalty kick past goalkeeper Matěj Kovář to salvage a 1-1 draw .

But then Mbokazi and South Africa got a lifeline in the final stages when Thapelo Maseko's shot was handled in the penalty area by a Czechia defender.

Czechia led South Africa, 1-0, thanks to a slick finish from Michal Sadílek in the sixth minute. The Round of 32 dream was losing steam.

GOAL SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦 They convert the penalty in the 83rd minute to level it pic.twitter.com/108sUiakug

Mbokazi and South Africa now have one point through two matchdays, having lost 2-0 to co-hosts Mexico in the first game of the tournament.

That puts huge pressure on their June 24 showdown with South Korea and LAFC superstar Son Heung-Min, who face Mexico late Thursday in a top-of-the-group clash.

To advance, Bafana and Bafana would likely need a win in their final Group A test. They'd finish on four points, putting second place (guaranteed spot) or third place (potential spot) both in the cards.

Remember: The 2026 World Cup features an expanded 48-team field and, with it, the knockout rounds begin with the Round of 32. Each group's top two finishers automatically advance, and the top eight third-place finishers also progress.

Still in contention, how will South Africa and Mbokazi respond vs. South Korea? It will surely be one of their country's biggest-ever matches.