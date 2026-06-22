Messi, De Paul help Argentina clinch spot in World Cup knockouts

Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Argentina are through to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 following a 2-0 win against Austria on Monday in Dallas.
The defending World Cup champions will close out group-stage action on Saturday against Jordan (10 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo) with eyes on first place in Group J.
"I’m honestly very happy for the win, especially because it was important, a hard-fought win," Messi said in Spanish post-match.
"I hope it gives us peace of mind for what’s ahead. This is the World Cup - all the games are level, very intense, and we’re very happy to have six points and qualification secured."
More Messi magic
After scoring his first career World Cup hat trick in a 3-0 victory against Algeria, Messi again played a starring role in the win against Austria with a brace.
Inter Miami CF's iconic No. 10 became the World Cup's all-time leading goal scorer with his tournament-record 17th goal, scoring from close range to open the scoring in the 38th minute.
A clever dummy by former Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada set up the historic moment.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner then put the finishing touches on the win, pouncing on his own rebound to make it 2-0 in second-half stoppage time.
Rodrigo De Paul shines
De Paul, who's teamed up with Messi for club and country, earned his second start of the 2026 World Cup and played 82 minutes before being substituted.
Argentina are attempting to become the third country to win back-to-back World Cup titles, following Italy (1934, '38) and Brazil (1958, '62).