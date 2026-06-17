France vs. Iraq: How to watch, stream World Cup Group I match

Following their opening match defeat, Ahmed Qasem and Iraq take on Kylian Mbappé and France in both teams' second match in Group I as their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign continues.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The two-time World Cup winners and 2022 runners-up will close out Group I play against Erling Haaland and Norway in Boston on June 26.

Mbappé's second goal came one minute after Ibrahim Mbaye gave Senegal a lifeline with a second-half stoppage-time goal, helping Les Bleus secure all three points.

The Real Madrid forward now has 58 goals for France, moving him in front of former LAFC forward Olivier Giroud (57) as his country's all-time leading scorer.

Mbappé struck for a brace to help lead France to a 3-1 win vs. Senegal at New York/New Jersey Stadium in their Group I opener.

Absolute GOLAZO from Mbappé! 🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé is now France's ALL-TIME leading goalscorer pic.twitter.com/5phfectcIY

FIFA World Ranking: 57

57 Confederation: AFC (Asia)

AFC (Asia) Opening match: 4-1 loss vs. Norway

In their first World Cup appearance in 30 years, Iraq fell to Norway, 4-1, in their Group I opener at Boston Stadium.

Aymen Hussein scored the second-ever World Cup goal for the Lions of Mesopotamia, a first-half equalizer. But Haaland completed his brace five minutes later to put Norway back ahead before two more late goals put the result to bed.

Qasem made his World Cup debut during their opening match, entering in the 73rd minute. With Iraq hoping to secure their first points of the tournament, could the Nashville SC star play a bigger role Monday?