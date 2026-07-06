USA starting lineup vs. Belgium: World Cup Round of 16

The winner of this Round of 16 match advances to the quarterfinals, where Spain await on July 10 in Los Angeles.

The United States ' starting lineup is set for Monday night's knockout game vs. Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup (8 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

Tyler Adams ( Red Bull New York ) and Alex Freeman ( Orlando City ) are both MLS homegrown alums. Weston McKennie ( FC Dallas ) also developed in MLS.

That includes striker Folarin Balogun, whose red-card suspension was pushed back earlier this week. Balogun is the team's leading goalscorer with three goals this World Cup.

The USMNT have an unchanged lineup from their 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32.

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4-3-3 formation (left to right)

F: Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Dodi Lukébakio

Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Dodi Lukébakio M: Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans (c)

Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans (c) D: Maxim De Cuyper, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, Timothy Castagne

Maxim De Cuyper, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, Timothy Castagne GK: Thibaut Courtois

Youri Tielemans captains Belgium after the Aston Villa midfielder netted a brace in their 3-2 comeback win over Senegal in the Round of 32.

Leandro Trossard headlines the attack, while stars Jérémy Doku, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne are available off the bench.

Belgium beat the US in the countries' last World Cup meeting, a 2-1 extra-time victory at Brazil 2014.