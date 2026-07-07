USA exit World Cup vs. Belgium in Round of 16

The United States were eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Round of 16 on Monday evening, falling 4-1 to Belgium at Seattle Stadium.

The USMNT faced an uphill battle after Charles De Ketelaere netted a ninth-minute opener.

Malik Tillman's deflected free-kick equalizer – his second set-piece goal in as many World Cup matches – shortly after the half-hour mark briefly flipped the game on its head, only for Belgium to retake their lead via De Ketelaere's brace.

The USMNT's hopes of a comeback were dented in the second half, with Hans Vanaken extending Belgium's lead in the 57th minute before Romelu Lukaku rounded out the result in stoppage time.