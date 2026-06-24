Colombia vs. Portugal: How to watch, stream World Cup Group K finale

It's a colossal battle for the top of Group K at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal clash with James Rodríguez and Colombia on Saturday.
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Saturday, June 27 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Miami Stadium | Miami Gardens, Florida
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 5
- Confederation: UEFA (Europe)
- Last match: 5-0 win vs. Uzbekistan
After opening the tournament with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, Portugal shifted into gear in a big way to rout Uzbekistan, 5-0, in Houston on Tuesday.
Ronaldo was the catalyst with a first-half brace, making history by becoming the first player to score a goal in six World Cups. CR7 now has 145 career goals for Portugal, including 10 in 24 World Cup matches.
Nuno Mendes added a free-kick goal in the first half and, following an Uzbekistan own goal, Rafa Leão closed out the scoring for Portugal, which moved closer to clinching a berth in the knockout stages for the sixth time in history.
Portugal are second in Group K with four points, two behind Colombia. DR Congo are third with one point, so a draw would be enough for Portugal to book their spot in the Round of 32.
- FIFA World Ranking: 13
- Confederation: CONMEBOL (South America)
- Last match: 1-0 win vs. DR Congo
Colombia clinched their berth in the Round of 32 with a 1-0 victory over DR Congo in Guadalajara on Tuesday.
After having two goals called back, Colombia finally broke through in the 76th minute with right back Daniel Muñoz scoring his second goal of the tournament.
Muñoz also found the back of the net in a tournament-opening 3-1 victory against Uzbekistan.
Los Cafeteros, who have reached the knockout stage for the fourth time, will finish atop Group K with a win or a draw. A loss would result in a second-place finish.