Colombia vs. Portugal: How to watch, stream World Cup Group K finale

It's a colossal battle for the top of Group K at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal clash with James Rodríguez and Colombia on Saturday.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Ranking: 5

5 Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

UEFA (Europe) Last match: 5-0 win vs. Uzbekistan

After opening the tournament with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, Portugal shifted into gear in a big way to rout Uzbekistan, 5-0, in Houston on Tuesday.

Ronaldo was the catalyst with a first-half brace, making history by becoming the first player to score a goal in six World Cups. CR7 now has 145 career goals for Portugal, including 10 in 24 World Cup matches.

Nuno Mendes added a free-kick goal in the first half and, following an Uzbekistan own goal, Rafa Leão closed out the scoring for Portugal, which moved closer to clinching a berth in the knockout stages for the sixth time in history.