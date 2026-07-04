Canada starting lineup vs. Morocco: World Cup Round of 16

Canada's starting lineup is set for Saturday's knockout game vs. Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup (1 pm ET | TSN, RDS; FOX, Telemundo).
The winner of this Round of 16 match in Houston advances to the quarterfinals, where Paraguay or France would await on July 9 in Boston.
4-4-2 formation (left to right)
- F: Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi
- M: Ali Ahmed, Stephen Eustáquio (c), Niko Sigur, Tajon Buchanan
- D: Richie Laryea, Luc de Fougerolles, Moïse Bombito, Alistair Johnston
- GK: Maxime Crépeau
Head coach Jesse Marsch has made three changes to the starting lineup that defeated South Africa in the program's first-ever World Cup knockout victory in the Round of 32.
Center back Luc de Fougerolles returns to the XI alongside former Colorado Rapids defender Moïse Bombito after starting all three group stage matches. Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps FC star Ali Ahmed also returns while Niko Sigur gets his first start of the tournament in midfield.
Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea have been named in the starting lineup for all five matches at this World Cup.
Former Minnesota United FC striker Tani Oluwaseyi retains his place up top, partnering the team's leading tournament scorer, Jonathan David (3 goals).
4-3-3 formation (left to right)
- F: Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari, Brahim Díaz
- M: Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Azzedine Ounahi
- D: Noussair Mazraoui, Redouane Halhal, Issa Diop, Achraf Hakimi (c)
- GK: Yassine Bounou
Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi has made one change to the starting lineup that dramatically eliminated the Netherlands in penalties during the Round of 32.
Center back Redouane Halhal returns to the XI ahead of Chadi Riad after starting the Atlas Lions' final Group C game, a 4-2 victory over Haiti.
He partners Issa Diop, the heroic equalizing goalscorer who rescued Morocco in stoppage time against the Netherlands.
Captain Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain) and opposite fullback Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United) add high-level European pedigree as recently-signed Bayern Munich striker Ismael Saibari leads the team in goals this tournament (3).