Canada starting lineup vs. Morocco: World Cup Round of 16

The winner of this Round of 16 match in Houston advances to the quarterfinals, where Paraguay or France would await on July 9 in Boston.

Canada 's starting lineup is set for Saturday's knockout game vs. Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup (1 pm ET | TSN, RDS; FOX, Telemundo).

4-4-2 formation (left to right)

F: Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi

Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi M: Ali Ahmed, Stephen Eustáquio (c), Niko Sigur, Tajon Buchanan

Ali Ahmed, Stephen Eustáquio (c), Niko Sigur, Tajon Buchanan D: Richie Laryea, Luc de Fougerolles, Moïse Bombito, Alistair Johnston

Richie Laryea, Luc de Fougerolles, Moïse Bombito, Alistair Johnston GK: Maxime Crépeau

Head coach Jesse Marsch has made three changes to the starting lineup that defeated South Africa in the program's first-ever World Cup knockout victory in the Round of 32.

Center back Luc de Fougerolles returns to the XI alongside former Colorado Rapids defender Moïse Bombito after starting all three group stage matches. Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps FC star Ali Ahmed also returns while Niko Sigur gets his first start of the tournament in midfield.

Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea have been named in the starting lineup for all five matches at this World Cup.