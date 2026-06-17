Canada's 2026 World Cup: Bosnia draw sets up critical Qatar clash

I think head coach Jesse Marsch will have closely reviewed the first match and will have the team ready for Thursday's critical game vs. Qatar in Vancouver.

The stakes are now higher than ever, with a first-ever spot in the World Cup knockout stages in sight.

The way Canada played in the second half against Bosnia and Herzegovina was much better, and I expect Marsch and his staff to have the squad ready to play like that when they meet Qatar in Vancouver on Thursday.

Ultimately, Cyle Larin did what he does best and came up clutch for Canada with an equalizer, giving us a point that we desperately needed.

Ultimately, I still trust our forwards to take and score the opportunities that were missed on Friday. Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi both had big chances that I expect them to bury most of the time.

A main area where I believe that Canada will improve in their second Group Stage match is chance creation and finishing. Although we created some good chances throughout, being a little more dynamic on the wings could have helped get an earlier equalizer or even take a lead at some point during the match.

I think the first-half struggles stemmed from nerves surrounding such a momentous occasion. But in the second half, once Canada started to settle down, we began playing a much cleaner game and really saw the team's quality shine through.

The visitors were looking to come into Toronto and show physicality, strength and relentlessness to try and stamp their style on the match and take a point or more. And to be fair, they did just that. Bosnia are good in the air and willing to attack set pieces, so it was no surprise when their opening goal came from a corner kick.

I think it's fair to say that the energy and excitement of the moment may have gotten to the players a little bit, especially early on against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Onto Qatar

While some fans may have been disappointed with the opening-match draw, Group B is still wide open, thanks to a similar surprise 1-1 draw between Switzerland and Qatar. There's still all to play for, and that makes this next game absolutely crucial.

We cannot approach our match vs. Qatar the same way we did Bosnia and Herzegovina. We must be on the front foot and take more risks, more shots, more crosses. If we're constantly threatening Qatar's backline in these ways, I believe a breakthrough could come early.

We've seen that the teams who have the most success at the World Cup play direct and take the game to their opponents. We must do that against Qatar.

That said, this won't be an easy game by any means. Qatar will back themselves after earning a sensational draw vs. a strong European side.

We're not in a position where we can look past anybody. Yes, Qatar are a beatable team and this match is winnable if Canada play the right way. But Qatar put their lives on the line to get a point in their opening match. They'll battle until the final whistle. This will be a game where, if either side secures three points, it could be a decider in who advances from Group B.

I expect, following his goal in the first match, that Larin will likely slot into the starting XI. He's proven himself at this level, and I think he'll get the nod alongside David. I'd also like to see more aggressiveness and willingness to take on defenders from our wingers in this match. Tajon Buchanan showed flashes of that against Bosnia, and I was particularly pleased with how Jacob Shaffelburg made an impact after he was subbed on, so I hope to see more of him vs. Qatar.