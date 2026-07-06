World Cup drama increases around USA vs. Belgium clash

SEATTLE – One of the biggest matches in US men’s national team history has taken on a new complexion.

“The Belgian federation isn’t just defending itself. It’s not just defending the national team. It’s defending football in general,” said Garcia. “It’s defending its integrity, defending its ethics. From memory, it’s the first time in the history of the World Cup that there’s been this type of decision.”

“I didn’t know that at FIFA’s headquarters, July 5 is the same thing as April 1 in Europe,” declared Belgium manager Rudi Garcia in French during his team’s pregame press conference on Sunday afternoon, with the Royal Belgian Football Association releasing a statement declaring itself “astonished by FIFA's decision” to commit Balogun’s one-match suspension to a one-year probationary period instead, and threatening legal action.

As the USMNT and Belgium count down to Monday’s massive FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match at Seattle Sounders FC 's home stadium, debates swirl over the dramatic development that star striker Folarin Balogun is eligible to play despite his VAR-imposed red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina last week.

Breaking: Folarin Balogun will be available to play in USA's Round of 16 match against Belgium on Monday, FIFA announced. The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has suspended the red card issued to the USA striker during their Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. pic.twitter.com/Vei4RKDKfP

Rearing to go

Not long afterwards, USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino presented a very different viewpoint.

The Yanks’ boss framed FIFA’s decision as justice being done to rectify an unfair ejection that had already inflicted undue adversity on his side, with the US camp steadfast that Balogun’s stomp on Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemović’s foot and ankle was an unintentional play similar to others seen in this tournament, meriting a yellow card at most.

“It was never a red card. There was a mistake, call it what you will, and the resulting punishment is far too severe, especially for an action that was unintentional,” said ‘Poch’ in Spanish.

“Everyone has said so; 99.9% of people in the football world have called it an unjust sanction. Furthermore, there are precedents where sanctions have been suspended or deferred, so I don't understand why anyone would be surprised. This isn't something extraordinary that only happens to us; it has happened before.