Sounders, Galaxy exit in Champions Cup quarterfinals

The Seattle Sounders FC and LA Galaxy were both eliminated from the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, losing to LIGA MX opposition in the quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

Seattle Sounders 3, Tigres UANL 1

Despite the Sounders earning a 3-1 victory in Leg 2 at Lumen Field, Tigres advanced to the semifinals 3-3 on aggregate via the away goals tiebreaker.

The LIGA MX giants will take on Nashville SC in the semifinals.

After a 2-0 loss in Mexico last week, Seattle got off to a quick start in the 11th minute as Albert Rúsnak snuck through Tigres' attempted offside trap to lash his opener into the back of the net.

The visitors equalized with the decisive away goal just past the half-hour mark via Joaquim Henrique's towering header.

Seattle looked to begin the comeback less than five minutes into the second half as Danny Musovski guided home the game-winner.

Rúsnak leveled the tie on aggregate with less than 10 minutes remaining courtesy of a laser beam from distance to complete his brace, but it would not be enough as Tigres advanced via the away goals tiebreaker.

Goals