Nashville SC vs. Club América: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Nashville SC continue their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup journey, welcoming LIGA MX powerhouse Club América for their quarterfinal opener on Tuesday night.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Tuesday, April 7 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- GEODIS Park | Nashville, Tennessee
Leg 2 will be played at Estadio Azteca on April 14, determining who reaches the semifinals. The aggregate winner will face the winner of the Seattle Sounders FC vs. Tigres UANL series.
Four MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.
- Round One: 7-0 aggregate vs. Atlético Ottawa (Canada)
- Round of 16: 1-1 aggregate vs. Inter Miami CF
Nashville sent shockwaves across North America during the Round of 16, eliminating Inter Miami CF via the away goals tiebreaker with a 1-1 draw in Leg 2.
Cristian Espinoza scored the crucial goal, canceling out Lionel Messi's 900th career tally for club and country.
The Argentine winger joined Nashville during the offseason, completing their Designated Player trio alongside Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge.
Now, Nashville are dreaming of their first-ever CCC semifinal trip. It comes one season after head coach B.J. Callaghan's side won the US Open Cup, lifting Nashville's first-ever trophy.
- Round One: 2-1 aggregate vs. CD Olimpia (Honduras)
- Round of 16: 2-1 aggregate vs. Philadelphia Union
Club América hope to eliminate a second consecutive MLS side after defeating the Philadelphia Union, 2-1 on aggregate, during the Round of 16.
Raphael Veiga scored in Las Águilas' 1-0 road victory in Leg 1. Rodrigo Dourado then built an early cushion in Leg 2, a 1-1 home draw, helping stave off Philadelphia's comeback attempts.
Club América are one of the region's most accomplished sides, winning a joint-best seven Concacaf Champions Cup titles.
They're currently sixth in the LIGA MX Clausura table with 18 points, narrowly above the playoff line.