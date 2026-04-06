Nashville SC vs. Club América: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Nashville SC continue their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup journey, welcoming LIGA MX powerhouse Club América for their quarterfinal opener on Tuesday night.

Four MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

Leg 2 will be played at Estadio Azteca on April 14, determining who reaches the semifinals. The aggregate winner will face the winner of the Seattle Sounders FC vs. Tigres UANL series.

Round One: 7-0 aggregate vs. Atlético Ottawa (Canada)

7-0 aggregate vs. Atlético Ottawa (Canada) Round of 16: 1-1 aggregate vs. Inter Miami CF

Nashville sent shockwaves across North America during the Round of 16, eliminating Inter Miami CF via the away goals tiebreaker with a 1-1 draw in Leg 2.

Cristian Espinoza scored the crucial goal, canceling out Lionel Messi's 900th career tally for club and country.

The Argentine winger joined Nashville during the offseason, completing their Designated Player trio alongside Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge.