Nashville SC, Club América battle to draw in Champions Cup quarterfinals

Nashville SC and Club América played to a goalless draw in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals at GEODIS Park Tuesday night.

The decisive second leg will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on April 14. The aggregate winner faces Tigres UANL or Seattle Sounders FC in the semifinals.

Although both teams probed throughout the cagey 90-minute affair, few scoring chances emerged.

The best for the LIGA MX juggernauts came on the half-hour mark when Alex Zendejas put his attempt from the edge of the 18-yard box on frame, forcing Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake into a diving save.

Schwake was also pressed into action late, bobbling an Isaías Violante shot.

Sam Surridge, who has eight goals in eight matches in all competitions this year, had a dangerous opportunity. But he put his first-time left-footed attempt on the run over the net.

A Hany Mukhtar deflected attempt also forced Club América goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota to scamper and parry away.

On a quick counter in stoppage time, an open Alex Muyl skied his attempt following an Ahmed Qasem layoff as the teams settled for a 0-0 draw.

Goals