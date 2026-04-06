LAFC vs. Cruz Azul: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

LAFC host LIGA MX powerhouse Cruz Azul on Tuesday evening for Leg 1 of their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series.

Four MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

Leg 2 will be played at Estadio Cuauhtémoc on April 14, determining who reaches the semifinals. The aggregate winner will face the winner of the LA Galaxy vs. Toluca series.

Round One: 7-1 aggregate vs. Real España (Honduras)

7-1 aggregate vs. Real España (Honduras) Round of 16: 3-2 aggregate vs. LD Alajuelense (Costa Rica)

LAFC have started the 2026 season, their first under head coach Marc Dos Santos, by going 10 games unbeaten (8W-0L-2D).

After last weekend's 6-0 rout of Orlando City, the Black & Gold are atop the MLS standings with a league-best 16 points, +14 goal differential and six consecutive shutouts.

Meanwhile, David Martínez was their hero against Alajuelense in the CCC Round of 16. The rising Venezuelan international netted a long-range golazo late in Leg 2, booking passage into the quarterfinals.