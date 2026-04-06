LAFC vs. Cruz Azul: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

LAFC host LIGA MX powerhouse Cruz Azul on Tuesday evening for Leg 1 of their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Tuesday, April 7 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where
- BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
Leg 2 will be played at Estadio Cuauhtémoc on April 14, determining who reaches the semifinals. The aggregate winner will face the winner of the LA Galaxy vs. Toluca series.
Four MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.
- Round One: 7-1 aggregate vs. Real España (Honduras)
- Round of 16: 3-2 aggregate vs. LD Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
LAFC have started the 2026 season, their first under head coach Marc Dos Santos, by going 10 games unbeaten (8W-0L-2D).
After last weekend's 6-0 rout of Orlando City, the Black & Gold are atop the MLS standings with a league-best 16 points, +14 goal differential and six consecutive shutouts.
Meanwhile, David Martínez was their hero against Alajuelense in the CCC Round of 16. The rising Venezuelan international netted a long-range golazo late in Leg 2, booking passage into the quarterfinals.
This year, Denis Bouanga has scored a team-high eight goals and Son Heung-Min has provided a team-high 11 assists (both all competitions). They are among the best duos in Concacaf.
- Round One: 8-0 aggregate vs. Vancouver FC (Canada)
- Round of 16: 4-3 aggregate vs. CF Monterrey (Mexico)
Cruz Azul have won a joint-best seven CCC titles, most recently defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC for the 2025 crown.
While La Máquina's title defense was dealt a scare in the Round of 16, they held off fellow LIGA MX side Monterrey 4-3 on aggregate.
In league action, Cruz Azul are second in the Clausura table with 27 points. However, they suffered a 2-1 defeat to CF Pachuca last weekend.
Mexican internationals Carlos Rodríguez and Érik Lira are standouts in midfield, while Gonzalo Piovi and Willer Ditta anchor the backline.