Tigres UANL vs. Seattle Sounders: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Seattle Sounders FC continue their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup quest on Wednesday with Leg 1 of their quarterfinal series against Mexican powerhouse Tigres UANL.

Four MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

Leg 2 will be played at Lumen Field on April 15, determining who reaches the semifinals. The aggregate winner will face the winner of the Nashville SC vs. Club América series.

Tigres won the Concacaf Champions Cup in 2020. Goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán and forward André-Pierre Gignac remain from that side.

However, they rebounded in Leg 2. Fernando Gorriarán scored a series-winning golazo in the 98th minute of a 5-1 victory , which sent Tigres to the quarterfinals 5-4 on aggregate.

After cruising to a Round One victory over Canadian Premier League side Forge FC, Tigres' tournament dreams were on the ropes following a 3-0 defeat at FC Cincinnati in Leg 1 of the Round of 16.

Round One: Bye

Bye Round of 16: 5-1 aggregate vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Seattle earned a bye in Round One as Leagues Cup 2025 champions, then found another gear in the Round of 16.

Paul Arriola and Paul Rothrock both scored twice in the 5-1 aggregate triumph, which started with a 3-0 road win over their Cascadian rivals.

In MLS action, the Sounders remain among the Western Conference elite. They've taken 13 points from their first six matches, flexing squad depth and getting big-time performances from goalkeeper Andrew Thomas.