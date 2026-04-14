LA Galaxy vs. Toluca FC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

The LA Galaxy are down 4-2 on aggregate as their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series concludes Wednesday at home against back-to-back LIGA MX winners Toluca FC.

Four MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

The aggregate winner advances to the semifinals to face either LAFC or reigning CCC champions Cruz Azul.

Round One: 1-1 aggregate vs. Sporting San Miguelito (Panama)

1-1 aggregate vs. Sporting San Miguelito (Panama) Round of 16: 6-0 aggregate vs. Mount Pleasant (Jamaica)

The Galaxy are down but not out, as they look to turn the series around in front of their home fans at Dignity Health Sports Park.

They have two away goals to work with from Leg 2, after Gabriel Pec and Marco Reus scored last week at Estadio Nemesio Díez. Those strikes could help LA advance in the case of an aggregate draw.