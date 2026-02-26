Cincinnati, Vancouver & LA advance in Concacaf Champions Cup

Thanks to a 13-0 aggregate scoreline, which included a 4-0 road win in the first leg, Cincy will meet LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL in the Round of 16 next month.

Cincy had a four-goal lead at halftime and cruised to a 9-0 win over Dominican side O&M at TQL Stadium.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, CS Cartaginés 0

Second-half goals by Kenji Cabrera and Sebastian Berhalter sent Vancouver into the Round of 16 via a 2-0 victory over CS Cartaginés at BC Place.

Last year's Champions Cup runners-up advanced 2-0 on aggregate following a 0-0 draw in Costa Rica in the first leg. They will face Cascadian rival Seattle Sounders FC in the Round of 16.

After Brian White had a penalty kick saved in the 41st minute, and Thomas Müller headed off the post early in the second half, the breakthrough arrived in the 58th minute. Cabrera pounced on a loose ball in the area and slammed home the first goal of the series.

Berhalter put the game to bed 10 minutes from full-time, following up his own blocked shot in the box.

Goals