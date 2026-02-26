Cincinnati, Vancouver & LA advance in Concacaf Champions Cup

FC Cincinnati, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and LA Galaxy advanced to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday after closing out their respective Round One series.
FC Cincinnati 9, 0&M FC 0
Cincy had a four-goal lead at halftime and cruised to a 9-0 win over Dominican side O&M at TQL Stadium.
Thanks to a 13-0 aggregate scoreline, which included a 4-0 road win in the first leg, Cincy will meet LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL in the Round of 16 next month.
Kenji Mboma Dem struck for a brace, while Ademar Chávez became the youngest goalscorer in club history at 17 years and 44 days. Gerardo Valenzuela, Tom Barlow, Stiven Jimenez, Alvas Powell and Andrei Chirilă also tallied in the comprehensive victory.
Goals
- 18' - CIN - Kenji Mboma Dem | WATCH
- 27' - CIN - Gerardo Valenzuela | WATCH
- 33' - CIN - Gabriel Castillo (OG) | WATCH
- 35' - CIN - Tom Barlow | WATCH
- 48' - CIN - Ademar Chávez | WATCH
- 58' - CIN - Kenji Mboma Dem | WATCH
- 68' - CIN - Stiven Jimenez | WATCH
- 78' - CIN - Alvas Powell | WATCH
- 86' - CIN - Andrei Chirilă | WATCH
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, CS Cartaginés 0
Second-half goals by Kenji Cabrera and Sebastian Berhalter sent Vancouver into the Round of 16 via a 2-0 victory over CS Cartaginés at BC Place.
Last year's Champions Cup runners-up advanced 2-0 on aggregate following a 0-0 draw in Costa Rica in the first leg. They will face Cascadian rival Seattle Sounders FC in the Round of 16.
After Brian White had a penalty kick saved in the 41st minute, and Thomas Müller headed off the post early in the second half, the breakthrough arrived in the 58th minute. Cabrera pounced on a loose ball in the area and slammed home the first goal of the series.
Berhalter put the game to bed 10 minutes from full-time, following up his own blocked shot in the box.
Goals
LA Galaxy 0, Sporting San Miguelito 0
LA and Panama's San Miguelito played to a 0-0 draw at Dignity Health Sports Park, with the Galaxy advancing via the away-goals tiebreaker following a 1-1 draw in the first leg.
Next month, the 2024 MLS Cup champions will face Jamaican side Mount Pleasant in the Round of 16.
LA thought they opened the scoring just past the half-hour mark, but the goal was called back when Joseph Paintsil was ruled offside following Video Review. However, Paintsil's goal in Leg 1 proved the difference in the aggregate series.
Goals
- None