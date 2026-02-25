LAFC, Nashville SC advance in Concacaf Champions Cup

LAFC and Nashville SC closed out their respective 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series with wins on Tuesday night, securing qualification to the Round of 16.

Next up for Nashville is a Round-of-16 showdown against MLS Cup 2025 champions Inter Miami CF in March.

The Coyotes were even more ruthless in Leg 2, thoroughly dispatching their Canadian Premier League opponent with a five-goal barrage.

LAFC 1, REAL ESPAÑA 0

LAFC saw off Real España with a 1-0 victory (7-1 aggregate) at BMO Stadium. Nkosi Tafari scored the game-winner in the 64th minute, and goalkeeper Thomas Hasal made a late penalty-kick save to secure the clean sheet.

The series was all but settled after Leg 1, which the Black & Gold won by a resounding 6-1 scoreline behind the superstar duo of Denis Bouanga (hat trick) and Son Heung-Min (1g/3a).

LAFC will face Costa Rican side LD Alajuelense next month in the Round of 16.

Goals