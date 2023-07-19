MLS All-Stars lineup: Who starts vs. Arsenal?

Head coach Wayne Rooney has named his starting XI that leads the MLS All-Stars against English Premier League side Arsenal FC in Wednesday night's MLS All-Star Game presented by Target (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
- F: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Dénis Bouanga (LAFC)
- M: Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy), José Martínez (Philadelphia Union)
- D: Álvaro Barreal (FC Cincinnati), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC), Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union), Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC)
- GK: Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC)
Familiarity is a common theme at Audi Field, home of D.C. United.
The right-hand side of the 4-3-3 formation includes two LAFC players in defender Ryan Hollingshead and winger Dénis Bouanga, while the left-hand side has two FC Cincinnati players in defender Álvaro Barreal and winger Luciano Acosta (captain).
Nashville SC's All-Star duo of center back Walker Zimmerman and midfielder Hany Mukhtar will look to connect, as will a pair of Philadelphia Union teammates in center back Jakob Glesnes and midfielder José Martínez.
The hometown crowd will see D.C. United striker Christian Benteke play from the jump, and LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig will look to pull the strings centrally. St. Louis CITY SC goalkeeper Roman Bürki rounds out the lineup.
Full All-Star Game rosters