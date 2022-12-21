St. Louis CITY select Owen O’Malley after MLS SuperDraft trade with Seattle Sounders

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

STL receive: No. 9 SuperDraft pick (select Owen O’Malley)

No. 9 SuperDraft pick (select Owen O’Malley) SEA receive: No. 59 (Round 3, Pick 1) SuperDraft pick, $175k in GAM

St. Louis CITY SC selected Owen O’Malley with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, after a trade with Seattle Sounders FC.

St. Louis sent the No. 59 pick (Round 3, Pick 1) to the Rave Green, in addition to $175,000 in General Allocation Money, then selected the Generation adidas midfielder out of Creighton University.

The 2023 expansion side has been active in their first-ever MLS SuperDraft, trading the No. 1 overall pick to Charlotte FC (who drafted Clemson University defender Hamady Diop) in exchange for the No. 20 pick in the 2023 SuperDraft, $400,000 in GAM and conditional GAM.