New England Revolution select Joshua Bolma after MLS SuperDraft trade with San Jose Earthquakes

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- NE receive: No. 4 SuperDraft pick (select Joshua Bolma)
- SJ receive: No. 10 SuperDraft pick, $250k GAM
The New England Revolution selected University of Maryland midfielder Joshua Bolma (Generation adidas signing) with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, after a trade with the San Jose Earthquakes.
In exchange for the fourth overall pick, New England sent their No. 10 overall pick, $200,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50k GAM in 2024.
Bolma played two seasons with the University of Maryland, earning First Team All-Big Ten honors as both a freshman and sophomore. The Ghanaian winger was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2021.