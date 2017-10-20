Roman Torres could have stadium named for him after Panama heroics

Roman Torres will go down in Panamanian soccer lore for scoring the goal that takes the country to the World Cup for the first time. It looks like he'll also be commemorated through a stadium named after him.

That's the report from Goal.com's Jon Arnold on Thursday, who says leaders in Arraijan, Panama are proposing to name the stadium after the Seattle Sounders defender and to make capital improvements to the facility, currently known as "El Mystic." Panamanian first division side Santa Gema plays at the stadium, although Torres has never played for the club.

When asked about the report, Torres responded on Friday at Sounders training: "Yes, I've heard [they were thinking of] naming the stadium after me. If that happens, that would be something that would be an honor. That would be really amazing for me."

Ari Liljenwall contributed reporting to this story.