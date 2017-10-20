Fantasy: The best fantasy options for Decision Day

Reid, Mike, Jason are joined by their special guest, Tim Shaw from Soccer Captains to break down the LAST round of the 2017 Fantasy season. They give a complete review of Round 32 and touch on all the teams that could be benching players as they rest for the playoffs. They also take some time to reminisce about the old background of the MLS Digital Studio and listen to Tim drop some serious Red Bull names. It’s a must listen before Decision Day!

Here we are: 32 rounds and hundreds of transfers later, we’ve reached the final round of the 2017 MLS Fantasy season. It seems like only yesterday we were going over the changes to the game and drafting our first teams. There’s been a lot of excitement and a lot of heartache, but it all comes down to this, Decision Day presented by AT&T. Though all but one of the 12 playoff berths have been clinched, plenty of teams still have a lot to play for with seeding in both conferences completely up for grabs.

My best recommendation is to throw caution to the wind and load up with as many of the top performing players from the teams with the most to gain. My full Week 33 recommendations are below.

Goalkeepers

Top Dog: With Tim Melia still out injured, Seattle’s Stefan Frei ($6.9) moves to the top of my ‘keeper list. His clean sheet numbers have improved in the second half of the season and he’s earned three over his last five games. There’s also plenty of motivation for the Sounders, as a win against low-scoring Colorado (4 pm ET; MLS LIVE) would give the Sounders a shot at a first-round bye.

Long Shot: Shutouts haven’t come very consistently for Nick Rimando ($6.3) this year, but Sporting Kansas City’s issues scoring on the road could help him earn one when it counts. This is a risky pick, but Real Salt Lake haven’t lost any of their past seven home games. With sixth-place in the West on the line at Rio Tinto against SKC (4 pm ET; MLS LIVE), they are sure to give this game everything they have.

Defenders

Old Friend: At the start of the season, we were all abuzz over San Jose’s Florian Jungwirth ($6.1). His number of clean sheets may have slowed as the season went on, but his bonus point production has not. That alone more than justifies his defensive value, but he could also get a chance at a goal against Minnesota on Sunday (4 pm ET; MLS LIVE).

Record Breaker: If you think Toronto are going to break the MLS regular season points record this week, then pickup Justin Morrow ($7.3). He’s the best defender on the Reds and has proven his worth on both sides of the field all season. Sunday’s game against Atlanta (4 pm ET; TSN4 in Canada | MLS LIVE in the US) will be tough, but Toronto have had success in plenty of tough matches in 2017. Why not Sunday?

Midfielders

Differential Option: Vako ($9.3) has given San Jose an attacking boost since joining the team this summer. Over his past five games, he’s been the most in-form player on the Earthquakes, recording two goals and two assists. At just 1.4 percent ownership, and a promising game looming against Minnesota, he’s one of the best differential plays for Round 33.

Budget Option: New York City FC has been hit with a rough patch of form recently, but that could change now that Maxi Moralez ($9.8) is back from his suspension. He’s the key playmaker for NYCFC and currently leads the team in crosses, key passes and is second in assists. With all the pieces back in place, New York has what they need to finish strong against Columbus (4 pm ET; MLS LIVE).

Forwards

Under the Radar: Alberth Elis ($8.5) has been one of the top forwards in MLS over the past few months, and has a good shot to keep things going on Sunday against Chicago (4 pm ET; MLS LIVE). Houston have the third-best home attack in MLS, with 40 goals scored in 16 games at BBVA Compass Stadium. Erick Torres ($8.6) had the touch at the start of the season, but it’s Ellis who’s been getting the job done these final weeks. He has a good shot for more as Houston battles to improve their seed in the West.

WHICH PLAYERS are you considering for Round 33?

FOR MORE fantasy advice, be sure to check out the articles and charts posted at MLSFantasyBoss.com.

Stay Connected: To get all the latest Fantasy news and advice, download the MLS app and sign up for MLS Fantasy notifications. To sign up for notifications, select the main menu, then choose settings. Within the settings menu, select News & Videos notifications and turn on notifications for "Fantasy Soccer."