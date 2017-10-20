Bill Hamid might not be in attendance for DC United's RFK Stadium finale

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The likelihood of D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid making an appearance on the field during RFK Stadium’s finale on Decision Day presented by AT&T shrinks with each new report confirming the 26-year-old’s possible move to Europe.

Second source says Bill Hamid is going to sign with @fcmidtjylland in Denmark #dcu #mls #usmnt — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) October 19, 2017

“As always, I have to do what is right for the club first and foremost,” coach Ben Olsen said when asked if Hamid would be around for D.C.’s final match at RFK Stadium on Sunday against the New York Red Bulls (4 pm ET; MLS LIVE). “Sometimes I have to put my heart aside.”

Hamid was not at United training on Thursday or Friday. The goalkeeper's Instagram story shows that he was in New York City on Friday morning.

The Washington Post first reported Wednesday that Hamid, who is out of contract at the end of the year, would leave United and head toward possible European opportunities. The US international has been a mainstay for United over the past seven years, helping the club to four playoff appearances and winning the 2014 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award. He hasn’t appeared for the team since Sept. 16, however.

“It’s certainly not finalized. However, if that is the case in the end, I look at it as a feather in this club’s cap,” Olsen told MLSsoccer.com. “Bill means a lot to the club and means a lot to me. I am just excited for him.”

The Virginia-native was United’s first homegrown signing, joining the club in 2009. There were no apparent hard feelings when Olsen answered questions about the news.

“My stance all along has been ‘if you want to go, I will support you and be a fan wherever you go,” Olsen said.

Long before he was making saves on the pitch, Hamid was a fan dreaming of his chance under the lights of RFK. He has long bled the Black-and-Red, and has even watched from the bouncing stands with the Barra Brava.

Even though Hamid may not get that one last chance to play at RFK in front of the United faithful, the possibility of a trip to the historic stadium on gameday is very likely.

“If I know Bill, I think he will be around [on Sunday],” Olsen said.