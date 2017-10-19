Discuss: Which Decision Day game are you most looking forward to?

Welcome to another edition of "Discuss," in which MLSsoccer.com editors debate the topics of the moment in MLS. Our question this time: Which game are you most looking forward to on Decision Day presented by AT&T?

Editor-in-Chief Simon Borg, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle, Senior Editors Nicholas Rosano, Arielle Castillo and Ben Couch, and Contributor Alicia Rodriguez give their takes here.

Castillo: San Jose vs. Minnesota

Though it may not be the most popular response, I'm looking forward to the Quakes taking on Minnesota. With a few teams competing for that last, sixth slot in the West, the Quakes' solid shot at it – plus the Loons' ability to spoil a party – make this one a dark horse.

Doyle: Portland vs. Vancouver

Portland vs. Vancouver is A) a rivalry game, B) a game to determine who tops the West, and C) perhaps a little bit of revenge for last year's Decision Day match-up?

Couch: NYCFC vs. Columbus

I’m on the board in favor of Houston vs. Chicago, but have a second eyeball on … ALL THE GAMES. I’m kidding, but only half. As a Mets fan in favor of playoff madness, let’s go with NYC-Columbus, which carries implications up and down the East, with the added bonus of happening at Citi Field. If NYC drop to third in the East, we’re looking at a Knockout Round match-up with RBNY, and I. Am. Ready.

Borg: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC

If you love awkward tension and seeing people squirm, then make sure you’re locked into the action at Rio Tinto, where both teams will be scoreboard watching and at least one team will leave disappointed. RSL are chasing a playoff berth and Sporting KC desperately want to avoid the Knockout Round. They also happen to dislike one another (keep a special eye out for Beckerman vs. Feilhaber).

The playoffs don’t start for another couple of days, but this one will definitely have a postseason feel to it.

Rosano: Atlanta vs. Toronto

I'll say it: this is an Eastern Conference Championship preview. It was also my ideal playoff match-up last week, and the reasoning still stands a week later: we'll see how one of the best teams in league history stacks up against one of the most exciting, and in front of an MLS single-game record crowd, no less? Plenty of fireworks in store here.

Rodriguez: Portland vs. Vancouver

I'm most looking forward to Timbers-Whitecaps. Not just a rivalry game but a Cascadia Cup on the line, plus valuable playoff seeding in a 1 vs. 2 clash. I expect both teams to bring it for this game.