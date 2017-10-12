Discuss: What's your ideal matchup in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs?

Welcome to another edition of "Discuss," in which MLSsoccer.com editors debate the topics of the moment in MLS. Our question this time: What is the matchup you’d most like to see in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs? The topic comes up because we may see a preview of a playoff matchup on Sunday, when the New York Red Bulls host Atlanta United (5 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada).

Editor-in-Chief Simon Borg, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle, Senior Editor Nicholas Rosano, New Media Editor Benjamin Baer, and Contributors Alicia Rodriguez and Sam Stejskal give their takes.

Doyle: NY Derby

Let's hear it for New York. The Red Bulls and New York City FC bring out the best (and worst) in each other, the fans hate each other, and the coaches are two of the league's five best. Easy call for me here.

Stejskal: Another vote for the NY Derby

I'm psyched for Atlanta-vs.-Anyone and would love to see a Toronto-Seattle MLS Cup rematch, but a New York Derby is easily the most intriguing potential playoff matchup. Nothing brings out the drama like genuine hate, and there's plenty between NYCFC and RBNY.

Baer: Atlanta-NYC

One team wants to press the hell out of you, the other wants to pass through you. This sets up for a perfect contrast of styles that produced two exciting regular season matches and we would see the intensity only increase in the playoffs.

Borg: NYC-Toronto

They’re the two best teams I’ve seen play all year and they would make for deserving Eastern Conference Championship opponents with the winner likely to be the favorite for MLS Cup. With the 7-0 aggregate victory by Toronto in 2016 still fresh on everyone’s mind, the Patrick Vieira vs. Greg Vanney tactical chess match would prove fascinating.

Rodriguez: Portland-Seattle

Come on, it would be amazing to see the real king of MLS rivalries in the playoffs again. Portland has the edge all-time, that being their Conference semifinal series win in 2013. The last two MLS Cup champs, duking it out against their fiercest rival, could bring some heat to the race out west. Bring it on.

Rosano: Atlanta-Toronto

Easy. One of the most dominant teams in league history vs. one of the most exciting. A showdown between one of the league's up-and-coming young coaches and one with an impeccable pedigree in world soccer. Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore, Victor Vazquez and Michael Bradley vs. Josef Martinez, Miguel Almiron, Hector Villalba, Yamil Asad. How does that not get your mouth watering?