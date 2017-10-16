Playoff Scenarios: How teams can clinch on Decision Day presented by AT&T

It all comes down to Decision Day presented by AT&T.

There's still plenty on the line come this Sunday, when all 22 MLS clubs will kick off at 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT. Here's what they're fighting for:

Atlanta United FC

Atlanta United will clinch a Knockout Round bye if: Atlanta United win vs. Toronto FC on Sunday and ...

New York City FC tie or lose vs. Columbus Crew SC on Sunday and ...

Chicago Fire tie or lose vs. Houston Dynamo on Sunday

Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire will clinch a Knockout Round bye if: Chicago Fire win vs. Houston Dynamo on Sunday and ...

New York City FC tie or lose vs. Columbus Crew SC on Sunday

Columbus Crew SC

Columbus Crew SC will clinch a Knockout Round bye if: Columbus Crew SC win vs. New York City FC on Sunday and ...

Chicago Fire tie or lose vs. Houston Dynamo on Sunday and ...

Atlanta United tie or lose vs. Toronto FC on Sunday

FC Dallas

FC Dallas will clinch a berth in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs if: FC Dallas win vs. LA Galaxy on Sunday and ...

San Jose Earthquakes tie or lose vs. Minnesota United FC on Sunday

– OR –

FC Dallas tie vs. LA Galaxy on Sunday and ...

San Jose Earthquakes lose vs. Minnesota United FC on Sunday and ...

Real Salt Lake tie or lose vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sunday

New York City FC

New York City FC will clinch a Knockout Round bye if: New York City FC win vs. Columbus Crew SC on Sunday

– OR –

New York City FC tie vs. Columbus Crew SC on Sunday and ...

Chicago Fire tie or lose vs. Houston Dynamo on Sunday and ...

Atlanta United tie or lose vs. Toronto FC on Sunday

Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers will clinch No. 1 seed in Western Conference if: Portland Timbers win vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday

Portland Timbers will clinch a Knockout Round bye if: Portland Timbers tie vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday and ...

Seattle Sounders FC tie or lose vs. Colorado Rapids on Sunday and ...

Sporting Kansas City tie or lose vs. Real Salt Lake on Sunday

– OR –

Seattle Sounders FC lose vs. Colorado Rapids on Sunday and ...

Sporting Kansas City tie or lose vs. Real Salt Lake on Sunday

Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake will clinch a berth in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs if: Real Salt Lake win vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sunday and ...

San Jose Earthquakes tie or lose vs. Minnesota United FC on Sunday and ...

FC Dallas tie or lose vs. LA Galaxy on Sunday

– OR –

Real Salt Lake tie vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sunday and ...

San Jose Earthquakes lose vs. Minnesota United FC on Sunday and ...

FC Dallas lose vs. LA Galaxy on Sunday

San Jose

San Jose Earthquakes will clinch a berth in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs if: San Jose Earthquakes win vs. Minnesota United FC on Sunday

– OR –

San Jose Earthquakes tie vs. Minnesota United FC on Sunday and ...

FC Dallas tie or lose vs. LA Galaxy on Sunday and ...

Real Salt Lake tie or lose vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sunday

– OR –

FC Dallas lose vs. LA Galaxy on Sunday and ...

Real Salt Lake lose vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sunday

Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle Sounders FC will clinch a Knockout Round bye if: Seattle Sounders FC win vs. Colorado Rapids on Sunday

– OR –

Seattle Sounders FC tie vs. Colorado Rapids on Sunday and ...

Portland Timbers lose vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday and ...

Sporting Kansas City tie or lose vs. Real Salt Lake on Sunday

Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City will clinch a Knockout Round bye if: Sporting Kansas City win vs. Real Salt Lake on Sunday and ...

Portland Timbers tie or lose vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday and ...

Seattle Sounders FC tie or lose vs. Colorado Rapids on Sunday

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will clinch No. 1 seed in Western Conference if: Vancouver Whitecaps FC win or tie vs. Portland Timbers on Sunday