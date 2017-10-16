Playoff Scenarios: How teams can clinch on Decision Day presented by AT&T

October 16, 201710:15PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

It all comes down to Decision Day presented by AT&T.

There's still plenty on the line come this Sunday, when all 22 MLS clubs will kick off at 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT. Here's what they're fighting for:

ATL

Atlanta United FC

Atlanta United will clinch a Knockout Round bye if:

  • Atlanta United win vs. Toronto FC on Sunday and ...
  • New York City FC tie or lose vs. Columbus Crew SC on Sunday and ...
  • Chicago Fire tie or lose vs. Houston Dynamo on Sunday
CHI

Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire will clinch a Knockout Round bye if:

  • Chicago Fire win vs. Houston Dynamo on Sunday and ...
  • New York City FC tie or lose vs. Columbus Crew SC on Sunday
CLB

Columbus Crew SC

Columbus Crew SC will clinch a Knockout Round bye if:

  • Columbus Crew SC win vs. New York City FC on Sunday and ...
  • Chicago Fire tie or lose vs. Houston Dynamo on Sunday and ...
  • Atlanta United tie or lose vs. Toronto FC on Sunday
DAL

FC Dallas

FC Dallas will clinch a berth in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  • FC Dallas win vs. LA Galaxy on Sunday and ...
  • San Jose Earthquakes tie or lose vs. Minnesota United FC on Sunday
  • – OR –
  • FC Dallas tie vs. LA Galaxy on Sunday and ...
  • San Jose Earthquakes lose vs. Minnesota United FC on Sunday and ...
  • Real Salt Lake tie or lose vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sunday
NYC

New York City FC

New York City FC will clinch a Knockout Round bye if:

  • New York City FC win vs. Columbus Crew SC on Sunday
  • – OR –
  • New York City FC tie vs. Columbus Crew SC on Sunday and ...
  • Chicago Fire tie or lose vs. Houston Dynamo on Sunday and ...
  • Atlanta United tie or lose vs. Toronto FC on Sunday
POR

Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers will clinch No. 1 seed in Western Conference if:

  • Portland Timbers win vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday

Portland Timbers will clinch a Knockout Round bye if:

  • Portland Timbers tie vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday and ...
  • Seattle Sounders FC tie or lose vs. Colorado Rapids on Sunday and ...
  • Sporting Kansas City tie or lose vs. Real Salt Lake on Sunday
  • – OR –
  • Seattle Sounders FC lose vs. Colorado Rapids on Sunday and ...
  • Sporting Kansas City tie or lose vs. Real Salt Lake on Sunday
RSL

Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake will clinch a berth in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  • Real Salt Lake win vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sunday and ...
  • San Jose Earthquakes tie or lose vs. Minnesota United FC on Sunday and ...
  • FC Dallas tie or lose vs. LA Galaxy on Sunday
  • – OR –
  • Real Salt Lake tie vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sunday and ...
  • San Jose Earthquakes lose vs. Minnesota United FC on Sunday and ...
  • FC Dallas lose vs. LA Galaxy on Sunday
SJ

San Jose

San Jose Earthquakes will clinch a berth in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  • San Jose Earthquakes win vs. Minnesota United FC on Sunday
  • – OR –
  • San Jose Earthquakes tie vs. Minnesota United FC on Sunday and ...
  • FC Dallas tie or lose vs. LA Galaxy on Sunday and ...
  • Real Salt Lake tie or lose vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sunday
  • – OR –
  • FC Dallas lose vs. LA Galaxy on Sunday and ...
  • Real Salt Lake lose vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sunday
SEA

Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle Sounders FC will clinch a Knockout Round bye if:

  • Seattle Sounders FC win vs. Colorado Rapids on Sunday
  • – OR –
  • Seattle Sounders FC tie vs. Colorado Rapids on Sunday and ...
  • Portland Timbers lose vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday and ...
  • Sporting Kansas City tie or lose vs. Real Salt Lake on Sunday
SKC

Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City will clinch a Knockout Round bye if:

  • Sporting Kansas City win vs. Real Salt Lake on Sunday and ...
  • Portland Timbers tie or lose vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday and ...
  • Seattle Sounders FC tie or lose vs. Colorado Rapids on Sunday
VAN

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will clinch No. 1 seed in Western Conference if:

  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC win or tie vs. Portland Timbers on Sunday

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will clinch a Knockout Round bye if:

  • Seattle Sounders FC tie or lose vs. Colorado Rapids on Sunday

