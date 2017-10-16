Playoff Scenarios: How teams can clinch on Decision Day presented by AT&T

It all comes down to Decision Day presented by AT&T.
There's still plenty on the line come this Sunday, when all 22 MLS clubs will kick off at 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT. Here's what they're fighting for:
Atlanta United FC
Atlanta United will clinch a Knockout Round bye if:
- Atlanta United win vs. Toronto FC on Sunday and ...
- New York City FC tie or lose vs. Columbus Crew SC on Sunday and ...
- Chicago Fire tie or lose vs. Houston Dynamo on Sunday
Chicago Fire
Chicago Fire will clinch a Knockout Round bye if:
- Chicago Fire win vs. Houston Dynamo on Sunday and ...
- New York City FC tie or lose vs. Columbus Crew SC on Sunday
Columbus Crew SC
Columbus Crew SC will clinch a Knockout Round bye if:
- Columbus Crew SC win vs. New York City FC on Sunday and ...
- Chicago Fire tie or lose vs. Houston Dynamo on Sunday and ...
- Atlanta United tie or lose vs. Toronto FC on Sunday
FC Dallas
FC Dallas will clinch a berth in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- FC Dallas win vs. LA Galaxy on Sunday and ...
- San Jose Earthquakes tie or lose vs. Minnesota United FC on Sunday
- – OR –
- FC Dallas tie vs. LA Galaxy on Sunday and ...
- San Jose Earthquakes lose vs. Minnesota United FC on Sunday and ...
- Real Salt Lake tie or lose vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sunday
New York City FC
New York City FC will clinch a Knockout Round bye if:
- New York City FC win vs. Columbus Crew SC on Sunday
- – OR –
- New York City FC tie vs. Columbus Crew SC on Sunday and ...
- Chicago Fire tie or lose vs. Houston Dynamo on Sunday and ...
- Atlanta United tie or lose vs. Toronto FC on Sunday
Portland Timbers
Portland Timbers will clinch No. 1 seed in Western Conference if:
- Portland Timbers win vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday
Portland Timbers will clinch a Knockout Round bye if:
- Portland Timbers tie vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday and ...
- Seattle Sounders FC tie or lose vs. Colorado Rapids on Sunday and ...
- Sporting Kansas City tie or lose vs. Real Salt Lake on Sunday
- – OR –
- Seattle Sounders FC lose vs. Colorado Rapids on Sunday and ...
- Sporting Kansas City tie or lose vs. Real Salt Lake on Sunday
Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake will clinch a berth in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Real Salt Lake win vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sunday and ...
- San Jose Earthquakes tie or lose vs. Minnesota United FC on Sunday and ...
- FC Dallas tie or lose vs. LA Galaxy on Sunday
- – OR –
- Real Salt Lake tie vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sunday and ...
- San Jose Earthquakes lose vs. Minnesota United FC on Sunday and ...
- FC Dallas lose vs. LA Galaxy on Sunday
San Jose
San Jose Earthquakes will clinch a berth in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- San Jose Earthquakes win vs. Minnesota United FC on Sunday
- – OR –
- San Jose Earthquakes tie vs. Minnesota United FC on Sunday and ...
- FC Dallas tie or lose vs. LA Galaxy on Sunday and ...
- Real Salt Lake tie or lose vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sunday
- – OR –
- FC Dallas lose vs. LA Galaxy on Sunday and ...
- Real Salt Lake lose vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sunday
Seattle Sounders FC
Seattle Sounders FC will clinch a Knockout Round bye if:
- Seattle Sounders FC win vs. Colorado Rapids on Sunday
- – OR –
- Seattle Sounders FC tie vs. Colorado Rapids on Sunday and ...
- Portland Timbers lose vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday and ...
- Sporting Kansas City tie or lose vs. Real Salt Lake on Sunday
Sporting Kansas City
Sporting Kansas City will clinch a Knockout Round bye if:
- Sporting Kansas City win vs. Real Salt Lake on Sunday and ...
- Portland Timbers tie or lose vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday and ...
- Seattle Sounders FC tie or lose vs. Colorado Rapids on Sunday
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC will clinch No. 1 seed in Western Conference if:
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC win or tie vs. Portland Timbers on Sunday
Vancouver Whitecaps FC will clinch a Knockout Round bye if:
- Seattle Sounders FC tie or lose vs. Colorado Rapids on Sunday
