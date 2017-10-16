Decision Day storylines: who goes home, who goes where, who says goodbye

Decision Day presented by AT&T is finally here, with a playoff place on the line in the West, a ferocious battle for positioning on tap in both conferences, and intriguing storylines just about everywhere.

Here's a look at some of the best subplots on tap in Week 33, the final regular season matchday of the 2017 MLS campaign.

Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC

Sunday, 4 pm ET | TSN 4, MLS LIVE in the US

The Five Stripes would guarantee themselves at least one home playoff game with a victory and send a statement of intent by beating the 2017 Supporters' Shield winners. And it could be a historic day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in more ways than one. The Five Stripes are again pushing to break the single-game MLS attendance record they set against Orlando last month. Meanwhile, TFC are searrching for sole possession of the record for most points earned in a season with a win or a draw after tying the 1998 LA Galaxy with a home win over Montreal in Week 32.

D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls

Sunday, 4 pm ET | MLS LIVE

Arguably the most historic active soccer venue in the United States closes its doors in style with one final fixture in one of the original MLS derbies. Although the Black-and-Red have long been eliminated from playoff contention and the Red Bulls are locked into their sixth spot in the Eastern Conference, D.C. could still steal Atlantic Cup hardware for a second consecutive year with a multi-goal victory. Plus there are to be legends galore on hand for the East Capitol Street farewell.

Montreal Impact vs New England Revolution

Sunday, 4 pm ET | TSN 5, MLS LIVE in the US

Longtime Canadian soccer stalwart Patrice Bernier will play his final MLS game before home fans at Stade Saputo. It will be the 151st league appearance for the Quebec native, who gave the Impact some instant local credibility when he returned from Europe to join Montreal in their inaugural MLS season.

New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew SC

Sunday, 4 pm ET | MLS LIVE

Second place and a first-round bye has been the goal for Patrick Vieira's NYCFC since the mid-summer. Despite a Week 32 loss at New England, it's still there for them with a victory over a Columbus side they very well could see again in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Columbus would overtake New York City with a win of their own, and could still finish as high as second themselves depending on other results. Also, City's Andrea Pirlo could make his final MLS appearance.

Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC

Sunday, 4 pm ET | MLS LIVE

Neither side's season has turned out the way they intended. But Philadelphia have the opportunity to end things on a relative high with a third win in five matches. Meanwhile, Orlando will be looking to give Kaká a suitable sendoff after the Lions fell short in the Brazilian star's final home game this past weekend.

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy

Sunday, 4 pm ET | MLS LIVE

A year removed from winning the Supporters' Shield, Dallas likely needs a win and some help to secure the sixth playoff spot in the Western Conference after losing hold of it in a blowout defeat at Seattle in Week 32. They face a Galaxy side they haven't seen since the opening weekend of the season, and one that is looking for its first back-to-back wins all year.

Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City

Sunday, 4 pm ET | MLS LIVE

Despite losing to the already eliminated Colorado Rapids last weekend, the Claret and Cobalt remain alive for the postseason, though they need both Dallas and San Jose to stumble. For Kansas City, an away draw is probably – but not definitely – enough to lock up a home Knockout Round game. Finishing as high as second place remains within the realm of possibility.

Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Sunday, 4 pm ET | TSN 1, MLS LIVE in the US

Vancouver takes the top spot in the West with an away draw or win of its own. Portland wrests that spot away from the Whitecaps with a home win. Also, the Timbers could also claim the Cascadia Cup crown with a win at Providence Park. And Diego Valeri has one final chance to make his case for league MVP, as well as an outside shot at a share of the 2017 MLS Golden Boot (it would take his first career MLS hat trick).

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United

Sunday, 4 pm ET | MLS LIVE

The 'Quakes have conceded 22 goals more than they've scored, but would guarantee their first playoff berth in five years with a victory following a huge away draw in Vancouver. They'll need to be wary of the Loons, who have taken to building momentum for next season seriously, winning two of their last four away matches in the process.

Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids

Sunday, 4 pm ET | MLS LIVE

Win, and Seattle will finish no worse than second in the Western Conference, guaranteeing a precious first-round bye for a club that has lately been bitten by an injury bug. A loss could see the Sounders drop as low as fifth, complicating their 2016 MLS Cup defense even further.

Houston Dynamo vs. Chicago Fire

Sunday, 4 pm ET | MLS LIVE

Both squads are safely in the postseason after extended absences. Both still have plenty to play for. Chicago need a win or a Columbus draw or loss to guarantee they host the first playoff game at Toyota Park since a Knockout Round defeat to the Dynamo in 2012. Meanwhile, Houston are looking at a Knockout Round road trip without a win and some help. And that's a pretty big deal, considering Wilmer Cabrera's men have just one league victory away from BBVA Compass Stadium in 2017.