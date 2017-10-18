Kick Off: Almiron eyes return | Seba wants Italy call | Red card rescinded

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Almiron: I'm ready to return

Atlanta United playmaker Miguel Almiron is being listed as probable for the visit from Toronto FC on Decision Day presented by AT&T. It was the player himself who announced he was fit to return from injury on Instagram. READ MORE

Portland's power move

In this season's penultimate MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings, Portland jumped three spots to No. 6 while FC Dallas fell all the way to 19th. READ MORE

How FC Dallas slipped

Speaking of FC Dallas, Jon Arnold of the local Dallas Morning News has made a list of all the reasons that the club's season has soured to the point that they could go from 2016 Supporters' Shield winners to playoff outcasts. READ MORE

Harrison red card rescinded

New York City FC winger Jack Harrison has had his weekend red card wiped away by the Independent Review Panel, meaning he will be available for their key Decision Day clash with Columbus. READ MORE

Seba wants Italy call

Much has been made over Italy manager Gian Piero Ventura's reluctance to bring Sebastian Giovinco into national team camp since taking over last year. For his part, the Toronto FC star says he still longs for a call-up to the Azzurri. READ MORE

Will Cole, Jones return to LA?

A pair of LA Galaxy veterans are waiting to see if they'll be back with the club next season. Ashley Cole revealed that he's begun extension talks, while Jermaine Jones is feeling patient over the club's option for next season. READ MORE

NYC Soccer Initiative kicks off

Club dignitaries Claudio Reyna, Patrick Vieira and David Villa were among those on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony as the New York City Soccer Initiative opened the first of 10 public mini-fields in Harlem on Tuesday. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch:

Inside The Audi Player Index: Portland's clever and crafty Sebastian Blanco