NYCFC's Jack Harrison red card rescinded

The Independent Review Panel has rescinded New York City FC midfielder Jack Harrison’s red card, meaning he’ll be eligible for NYCFC’s regular season finale against Columbus Crew SC this Sunday on Decision Day presented by AT&T (4 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

Harrison red card rescinded

The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative each from the U.S. Soccer Federation, Canadian Soccer Association and Professional Referee Organization, has unanimously rescinded the fine and one-game suspension for the red card issued to NYCFC midfielder Jack Harrison for serious foul play in the 26th minute of their 2-0 loss at New England on Sunday.

As a result of NYCFC’s appeal, Harrison will be able to play in the club’s regular season finale.

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including playoffs. Since NYCFC’s appeal was successful, the team maintains two unsuccessful appeals for any future dismissals in the 2017 season.