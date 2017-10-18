FIFA Under-17 World Cup Standings and Schedule

October 18, 201712:43PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

Featuring a number of players who are either current MLS professionals or in MLS academies, the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup will be a chance for some of the stars of tomorrow to begin their journey on an international stage.

The group stage concluded on Saturday, Oct. 14, with 16 teams advancing to the knockout round, which begins on Monday, Oct. 16 and climaxes with the championship final in Kolkata on Saturday, Oct. 28.

All FIFA Under-17 World Cup matches can be live streamed in the US via FOX Sports GO and FOX Soccer Match Pass. FOX Sports GO is available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox One.

Round of 16

Mon., Oct. 16 Colombia 0, Germany 4 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Mon., Oct. 16 Paraguay 0, USA 5 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Tues., Oct. 17 Iran 2, Mexico 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Tues., Oct. 17 France 1, Spain 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Tues., Oct. 17 Mali 5, Iraq 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Tues., Oct. 17 England 0 (5), Japan 0 (3) RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Wed., Oct. 18 Ghana 2, Niger 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Wed., Oct. 18 Brazil 3, Honduras 0 RECAP  

Quarterfinals

Sat., Oct. 21 Mali vs. Ghana 7:30 am ET FS2
Sat., Oct. 21 USA vs. England 10:30 am ET FS2 (2:30ET)
Sun., Oct. 22 Spain vs. Iran 7:30 am ET FS2
Sun., Oct. 22 Germany vs. Brazil 10:30 am ET FOX Soccer Plus

Semifinals

Wed., Oct. 25 USA/England vs. Germany/Brazil 7:30 am ET FS2
Wed., Oct. 25 Mali/Ghana vs. Spain/Iran 10:30 am ET FS2

Finals

Sat., Oct. 28 3rd Place Match 7:30 am ET FS1
Sat., Oct. 28 Championship Match 10:30 am ET FS2

Group Stage

Group A

  GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
x-Ghana 3 2 1 0 5 1 +4 6
x-Colombia 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 6
x-USA 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 6
India 3 0 3 0 1 9 -8 0
Fri., Oct. 6 Colombia 0, Ghana 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Fri., Oct. 6 India 0, USA 3 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Mon., Oct. 9 Ghana 0, USA 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Mon., Oct. 9 India 1, Colombia 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Thurs., Oct. 12 Ghana 4, India 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Thurs., Oct. 12 USA 1, Colombia 3 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS

Group B

  GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
x-Paraguay 3 3 0 0 10 5 +5 9
x-Mali 3 2 1 0 8 4 +4 6
New Zealand 3 0 2 1 4 8 -4 1
Turkey 3 0 2 1 2 7 -5 1
Fri., Oct. 6 New Zealand 1, Turkey 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Fri., Oct. 6 Paraguay 3, Mali 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Mon., Oct. 9 Turkey 0, Mali 3 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Mon., Oct. 9 Paraguay 4, New Zealand 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Thurs., Oct. 12 Mali 3, New Zealand 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Thurs., Oct. 12 Turkey 1, Paraguay 3 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS

Group C

  GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
x-Iran 3 3 0 0 10 1 +9 9
x-Germany 3 2 1 0 5 6 -1 6
Guinea 3 0 2 1 4 8 -4 1
Costa Rica 3 0 2 1 3 7 -4 1
Sat., Oct. 7 Germany 2, Costa Rica 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Sat., Oct. 7 Iran 3, Guinea 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Tue., Oct. 10 Costa Rica 2, Guinea 2 RECAP  HIGHLIGHTS
Tue., Oct. 10 Iran 4, Germany 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Fri., Oct. 13 Costa Rica 0, Iran 3 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Fri., Oct. 13 Guinea 1, Germany 3 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS

Group D

  GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
x-Brazil 3 3 0 0 6 1 +5 9
x-Spain 3 2 1 0 7 2 +5 6
x-Niger 3 1 2 0 1 6 -5 3
North Korea 3 0 3 0 0 5 -5 0
Sat., Oct. 7 Brazil 2, Spain 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Sat., Oct. 7 North Korea 0, Niger 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Tue., Oct. 10 Spain 4, Niger 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Tue., Oct. 10 North Korea 0, Brazil 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Fri., Oct. 13 Niger 0, Brazil 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Fri., Oct. 13 Spain 2, North Korea 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS

Group E

  GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
x-France 3 3 0 0 14 3 +11 9
x-Japan 3 1 1 1 8 4 +4 4
x-Honduras 3 1 2 0 7 11 -4 3
New Caledonia 3 0 2 1 2 13 -11 1
Sun., Oct. 8 New Caledonia 1, France 7 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Sun., Oct. 8 Honduras 1, Japan 6 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Wed., Oct. 11 France 2, Japan 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Wed., Oct. 11 Honduras 5, New Caledonia 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Sat., Oct. 14 France 5, Honduras 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Sat., Oct. 14 Japan 1, New Caledonia 1 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS

Group F

  GP W L D GF GA GD Pts
x-England 3 3 0 0 11 2 +9 9
x-Iraq 3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 4
x-Mexico 3 0 1 2 3 4 -1 2
Chile 3 0 2 1 0 7 -7 1
Sun., Oct. 8 Chile 0, England 4 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Sun., Oct. 8 Iraq 3, Mexico 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Wed., Oct. 11 England 3, Mexico 2 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Wed., Oct. 11 Iraq 3, Chile 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Sat., Oct. 14 Mexico 0, Chile 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS
Sat., Oct. 14 England 4, Iraq 0 RECAP HIGHLIGHTS

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android