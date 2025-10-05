Sergio Busquets: Inter Miami honor legendary retiring midfielder

“I have no words. A part of me, of my heart, will always be here with you,” Busquets said.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup champion also gave a heartfelt speech while surrounded by his family and Herons teammates.

Miami played a video tribute to Busquets on the Chase Stadium scoreboard featuring fellow FC Barcelona icons Pep Guardiola, Xavi Hernández and Lionel Messi – with whom he forms the club’s “Core Four” along with Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba .

The Herons honored the legendary Spanish midfielder, who recently announced the 2025 MLS season would be his last as a player , after Saturday’s 4-1 home rout of the New England Revolution .

Miami head coach Javier Mascherano, who also shared the Barcelona locker room with Busquets as a player, credited the 37-year-old with transforming the holding midfield position.

“To learn how to play from Busi is difficult, because what he does is practically one of a kind,” Mascherano said. “It’s difficult to copy him.

“… For this club, it’s been a privilege to have a player like Busquets.”

Busquets, who joined Miami in July 2023 shortly after Messi’s transformative arrival, has won Leagues Cup 2023 and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield with the Herons.

He’d love nothing more than to go out as an MLS Cup champion on Dec. 6.